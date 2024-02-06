'To tamper with Didi's voice is unthinkable'

IMAGE: Lata Mangeshkar, left, with Usha Mangeshkar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Usha Mangeshkar/X

With Artificial Intelligence being applied to great of voices from the past, it won't be long before the net of technologically-sanctioned vandalism falls on Lata Mangeshkar's songs.

It is two years since we lost Lataji on February 6, and her iconic voice is now threatened with vocal vandalism.

Lataji's youngest sister Usha Mangeshkar tells Subhash K Jha, "Didi's songs cannot be taken anywhere better than the place they already occupy. What she did with the lyrics and composition was not even an iota short of perfection. To tamper with her voice and songs is unthinkable."

Lataji's take on the versions of her song was simple.

"Didi would always say, 'Why would these young talented singers want to do my songs? Originality has very long legs.' I wonder what she would have to say about this new technology that threatens to tamper with the voices of the singing greats," Usha adds.

"It is no longer necessary to be accountable to use other people's art and creative content.Kissiki ijaazat ki zaroorat nahin hai. Just take what you like."

She shudders at the damage that can be caused to the treasury of Lataji's songs: "No one cares about the damage being done. Technology is being used mindlessly."