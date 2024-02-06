Rasha: New Star Kid On The Block

After Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor, say hello to yet another star kid, ready to make her acting debut: Actress Raveena Tandon and film distributor Anil Thadani's daughter Rasha Thadani.
Rasha will be seen in Abhishek Kapoor's movie which co-stars Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan.
Before the movie hits the theatres this month, Namrata Thakker finds out more about Rashaa.
Born on March 16, 2005, Rasha graduated from the Dhirubhai Ambani International High School last year.
She has a younger brother Ranbirvardhan. Her older sisters, Pooja and Chhaya, were adopted by her mum before the actor got married.
Rasha has been passionate about music since childhood, and got her training from Ustad Qadir Mustafa Khan.
She also did a singing course from the Shankar Mahadevan Academy.
Rasha's happy place is amidst nature and wildlife!
No wonder, she loves wildlife photography and is quite good at it, just like her mum.
The 18 year old, who is popular on Instagram, has a black belt in taekwondo and is good at painting too.
Multi-talented and how!
Mandatory travel selfie with mommy dearest.
Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with Manish Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.
Though Rasha is yet to make her presence felt in B-town, the gorgeous girl has already signed a few endorsement deals.
Prefect family portrait!
Rasha with her parents Raveena and Anil Thadani and grandmother Reshma K Thadani.
Greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
While most of the details regarding Rasha's debut film are under wraps, we hear the movie is an action-adventure produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor.
Here's Rasha chilling with the producer and director of her debut film, Pragya and Abhishek Kapoor.
Celebrating her 18th birthday in style!
Rasha gets dramatic in front of the camera.
Guess that's a good trait to have if you want to be an actor!