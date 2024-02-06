News
Rasha: New Star Kid On The Block

Rasha: New Star Kid On The Block

By NAMRATA THAKKER
February 06, 2024 08:59 IST
After Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor, say hello to yet another star kid, ready to make her acting debut: Actress Raveena Tandon and film distributor Anil Thadani's daughter Rasha Thadani.

Rasha will be seen in Abhishek Kapoor's movie which co-stars Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan.

Before the movie hits the theatres this month, Namrata Thakker finds out more about Rashaa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

Born on March 16, 2005, Rasha graduated from the Dhirubhai Ambani International High School last year.

She has a younger brother Ranbirvardhan. Her older sisters, Pooja and Chhaya, were adopted by her mum before the actor got married.

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

Rasha has been passionate about music since childhood, and got her training from Ustad Qadir Mustafa Khan.

She also did a singing course from the Shankar Mahadevan Academy.

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

Rasha's happy place is amidst nature and wildlife!

No wonder, she loves wildlife photography and is quite good at it, just like her mum.

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

The 18 year old, who is popular on Instagram, has a black belt in taekwondo and is good at painting too.

Multi-talented and how!

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

Mandatory travel selfie with mommy dearest.

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with Manish Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

Though Rasha is yet to make her presence felt in B-town, the gorgeous girl has already signed a few endorsement deals.

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

Prefect family portrait!

Rasha with her parents Raveena and Anil Thadani and grandmother Reshma K Thadani.

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

Greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

While most of the details regarding Rasha's debut film are under wraps, we hear the movie is an action-adventure produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor.

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

Here's Rasha chilling with the producer and director of her debut film, Pragya and Abhishek Kapoor.

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

Celebrating her 18th birthday in style!

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

Rasha gets dramatic in front of the camera.

Guess that's a good trait to have if you want to be an actor!

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
