Rediff.com  » Movies » A Jhalak Of Kriti And Shahid

A Jhalak Of Kriti And Shahid

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 06, 2024 15:46 IST
Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor took their film Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya to the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and the show looked even more good looking than usual.

 

Shahid will be dancing in a film after almost eight years, and he's suitably nervous about it.

But it's always a delight to watch one of Bollywood's best dancers show off his magic in a dance-based show.

 

Has Malaika Arora ever got her fashion choices wrong?

 

Arshad Warsi, who also judges the show, poses with the guest of the day, Jaaved Jaaferi.

Both Arshad and Jaaved are brilliant dancers themselves.

 

Host of the show, Rithvik Dhanjani.

 

Host Gauahar Khan rocks the ghagra-choli look.

 

Dhanashree Verma is all set to perform.

 

Manisha Rani gets into the groove.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

REDIFF MOVIES
