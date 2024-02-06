Get Playful With Kriti

Vidya's self-love in Udaipur... Sanjana at the UN... Mouni gets spiritual...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda finds a swing on a beach!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borathakur/Instagram

Plabita Borathakur shares a page from her Goa diaries.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Malavade/Instagram

'Raw & unfiltered ... Cos I love me the way I am & what anyone thinks of me is none of my business,' states Vidya Malavade from Udaipur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Prajakta Koli sends Khamma Ghani greetings from a palace in Udaipur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

Sanjana Sanghi visits the UN headquarters in New York and writes, 'One of the many joys of having the privilege of being @undpinindia's Youth Champion is the immense learning I get to receive while working with stalwarts of the field. Spending time over the last few days here at the @unitednations HQ in New York City planning for all the actions, big & small we wish to take for the year ahead has been energising and inspiring. So much to do. Such little time. Let's get it.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

'An unparalleled experience every time at the @isha.foundation love love going back to the ashram. It's my safe haven.. cannot explain in words the bliss I experience when I'm there,' says Mouni Roy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Bhatt/Instagram

Pooja Bhatt becomes the sun in Jakarta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur dances at Pawna lake.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram

Erica Fernandes is in Sarjah and she updates us: 'Being part of the speakers at SEF2024 was an absolutely delightful experience! Huge thanks for the incredible opportunity, and heartfelt gratitude to everyone who took the time to join. Meeting such a wonderful bunch of people made it even more special!'