Ready For A Thrilling Weekend On OTT?

Soldiers, cops, detectives, K-Pop idols, here's everything you can catch on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists some options.

Ground Zero

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Emraan Hashmi dons the uniform and spearheads an investigation to locate the culprits behind the 2001 attack on Parliament in Ground Zero.

Detective Sherdil

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Diljit Dosanjh channels his inner Sherlock to crack a murder mystery involving a rich dead guy and his suspicious looking family in and as Detective Sherdil.

KPop Demon Hunters

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Girl Band by day, Demon Hunters at night, the K-pop sensations have a gala time making sense of their double lives in the animated musical fantasy.

We Were Liars

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

This eight-part series revolves around a 17 year old battling amnesia and mysterious events of the previous summer against the backdrop of a private island.

Olympo

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Spanish (with subtitles)

In this teen sports drama, a stickler swimming team captain deep dives into the risks and strains of pursuing athletic ambition.

Prince and Family

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

After winning the box office, Prince and Family's opposites attract (and marry) romance comes to share its celebration of chalk and cheese chemistries on ZEE5.

The Gilded Age Season 3

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Get a taste of what it means to be rich in 1800s New York City for the third time as The Gilded Age continues its drama of opulence and old-new money,

Baby Farm

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

A famous NGO's devious practices are revealed when an unsuspecting pregnant woman is held captive against her wishes in Baby Farm's five-part series.

First Copy

Where to watch? Amazon MX Player

Language: Hindi

When a gig in film production doesn't go as planned, a man takes to video piracy in this 1990s set drama starring Munawar Faruqui.

Kerala Crime Files Season 2

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Woes of an infamous police station following transfer of disgraced officers add when a cop goes missing in season 2 of Kerala Crime Files.