Watch Oscar-Winning Anora On OTT

Witches, werewolves, pilots, engineers, the OTT scene is bursting with all kinds of extremes this week, and Sukanya Verma lists them out.

Anora

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Winner of five Oscars and recipient of the prestigious Palme d'Or at Cannes, Sean Baker's Anora revolves around a 20-something stripper in Brooklyn as she embarks on a wild fairy tale with the son of a super wealthy oligarch who'll stop at nothing to end their liaison.

Wicked

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

A musical fantasy unravelling in the land of Oz years before Dorothy set foot, the friendship between the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good gives a glimpse into an exuberant origin story.

Sky Force

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Set against the backdrop of the 1965 War, the airstrike at Pakistan's Sargodha air base forms the chief focus of the Akshay Kumar-led wartime drama.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Continuing with the Khakee standalone series, The Bengal Chapter captures a cop's struggles in the 2000s as he takes on the influential and criminal elements of a system he's sworn to protect.

I Am Kathalan

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Jilted in love, an engineering student decides to hack into his ex-girlfriend's father's security company to settle scores.

The Residence

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

A whimsical detective's curious methods come into play as she investigates every nook and cranny of the White House in pursuit of a murder mystery.

Kanneda

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Music and danger collide when a Punjabi immigrant lands in 1990s Toronto in search of fame and fortune only to be sucked into the underbelly.

Wolf King

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

In this eight-episode animated adaptation of Curtis Jobling's Wereworld novels, a teen boy discovers he's the last in the line of ancient werewolves and must get rid of the tyrant opponent to claim back his throne.

Revelations

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Determined to see the guilty punished, a pastor and detective -- haunted by divine epiphanies and ghostly visions -- go about a missing person's case file.

Dragon

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Pradeep Ranganathan's critically and commercially acclaimed success about a college guy prone to taking the easy way out until life and its lessons catch up is now available for streaming on OTT.

Loot Kand

Where to watch? Amazon MXPlayer, Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

A sibling duo is sucked in the dangerous world of crime and deceit following their paltry attempt at bank robbery forces them to survive at all costs.

Good American Family

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

A husband and wife pair start doubting their decision to adopt a seven year old with dwarfism in the eight-part drama thriller based on real events.

Officer on Duty

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

A demoted cop's inquiry into a fake jewellery scam leads him into deadly disclosures about a crime syndicate.

O'Dessa

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Stranger Things breakout star Sadie Sink plays a guitar strumming musician on a quest to change a dark, dystopian world under the control of a swanking dictator.