Watch Samantha's Horror Film On OTT

Akshay Kumar's patriotism, Rana Naidu's fury, Snow White's fair and lovely attitude... emotions run high on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists some options.

Kesari Chapter 2

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Akshay Kumar dons a lawyer's robes to take on the British Raj for their role in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Kesari Chapter 2's jingoistic courtroom drama, co-starring R Madhavan and Ananya Pandey.

Subham

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A horror comedy addressing TV addiction in the most bizarre ways, Samantha's debut production Subham has both fun and frights on its mind.

Rana Naidu Season 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

The furious baap-beta jodi, played by Venkatesh and real-life nephew Rana Daggubati, resumes their roles in the second season of the crime drama with dynamic new additions like Arjun Rampal and Dino Morea in tow.

The Traitors

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

In the desi version of the American reality show hosted by showman Karan Johar, 19 participants betray each other for supremacy.

Padakkalam

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Manu Swaraj's box office winner is ready to unleash its magic on OTT wherein four comic book nerds find themselves engulfed in a supernatural adventure of their professor's making.

Devil's Double Next Level

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A film critic finds himself sucked inside a horror comedy he's reviewing and must figure his escape before the end credits role in Devil's Double Next Level's wacky, spooky ride.

Flat Girls

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Thai (with subtitles)

A coming-of-age involving a pair of teenaged besties of different economic backgrounds, going through life and adulting, when their bonds are tested.

Blind Spot

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A businessman's wife dies. Suicide or murder? The police procedural investigates to intriguing effect.

When No One Sees Us

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Spanish (with subtitles)

The Spanish series closely follows the journey of two no-nonsense cops -- a local detective and a US army officer -- across a murder mystery .

Eleven

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

An expert takes over a masked serial killer case targeting twins in Naveen Chandra's intense cop portrayal.

Snow White

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Disney continues its tradition of creating live-action versions of beloved fairy tale cartoons in the musical about a kind hearted princess and an evil queen's obsession with beauty in Snow White.

Alappuzha Gymkhana

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

College grades and boxing grit collide in the feel-good fervour of Alappuzha Gymkhana's youthful triumph of spirit and sports drama.

Deep Cover

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Three improv actors, played by Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammad, pose as criminals infiltrating the underworld as part of a covert police operation.

The Waterfront

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

From the makers of the Scream franchise, the eight-part drama delves into the crumbling business of a North Carolina fishing empire.