Where You Can Watch Nani's HIT 3 On OTT

A Bob Dylan biopic, Mohanlal's vendetta, super serious Suriya and more on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists your options.

A Complete Unknown

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Timothee Chalamet delivers a milestone performance, capturing legendary singer and songwriter Bob Dylan's younger era and rise to fame, in this James Mangold biopic.

Thudarum

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Mohanlal headlines a revenge drama centred around around his beloved Ambassador car and the circumstances that shift the mood from fun to furious.

Retro

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Director Karthik Subbaraj directs Suriya in the drama, set in the '60s, '80s and '90s, as a man trying to find his true calling while stuck in a life of crime and gore.

Valiant One

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

A mission goes awry after an American army chopper crashes in North Korea terrain compelling on-the-spot leadership and resolve in the face of threat.

Oh My Ghost Clients

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Hospital Playlist and Crash Course in Romance's Jung Kyung-ho plays an ordinary attorney until he starts seeing ghosts and agrees to take up cases from clients of the afterworld.

Chaurya Paatam

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Four thugs masquerading as documentary filmmakers in a bid to rob a sleepy town discover the village itself is barely above suspicion.

Kankhajura

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

In the desi adaptation of Israeli drama, Magpie, a long-time convict is persuaded into becoming an informant for the cops in exchange of his release ensuing in much drama and thrills.

Dept Q

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Based on Danish crime fiction writer Jussi Adler-Olsen's Department Q series, the Netflix show chronicles a top albeit testy and traumatised detective set up a cold case unit in Edinburgh despite far from favourable conditions.

Kiss

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: Hindi

Directed by Varun Grover, the sci-fi short comments on India's censorship woes in the writer-turned-filmmaker's unique voice.

Hit: The Third Case

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu

Nani's third in the HIT franchise has the actor return to his brutal cop routine yet again when murderers let loose.

Criminal Justice Season 4

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

The ever so watchable Pankaj Tripathi is back as advocate Madhav Mishra in the fourth season of his hugely popular series.

Captain America: Brave New World

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Catch an explosive showdown between Captain America and Red Hulk in the latest spectacle from the Marvel Cinematic Universe factory.

Lost in Starlight

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Set in 2050, Netflix's first animated Korean film, revolves around the fascinating star-crossed romance between an astronaut and musician voiced by Revenant's leads Hong Kyung and Kim Tae-ri.

Interrogation

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

A dead judge, four suspects and cops eager to get to the bottom of the mystery teeming in twists and turns at every juncture.

The Better Sister

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Estranged sisters, played by Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks, reconcile in the face of sorrow when one of their husbands dies, leaving them to figure out a murky mystery in the eight-part adaptation of Alafair Burke's thriller novel of the same name.