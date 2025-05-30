Where You Can Watch Nani's HIT 3 On OTT

A Bob Dylan biopic, Mohanlal's vendetta, super serious Suriya and more on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists your options.
A Complete Unknown
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English
Timothee Chalamet delivers a milestone performance, capturing legendary singer and songwriter Bob Dylan's younger era and rise to fame, in this James Mangold biopic.
Thudarum
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)
Mohanlal headlines a revenge drama centred around around his beloved Ambassador car and the circumstances that shift the mood from fun to furious.
Retro
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
Director Karthik Subbaraj directs Suriya in the drama, set in the '60s, '80s and '90s, as a man trying to find his true calling while stuck in a life of crime and gore.
Valiant One
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
A mission goes awry after an American army chopper crashes in North Korea terrain compelling on-the-spot leadership and resolve in the face of threat.
Oh My Ghost Clients
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
Hospital Playlist and Crash Course in Romance's Jung Kyung-ho plays an ordinary attorney until he starts seeing ghosts and agrees to take up cases from clients of the afterworld.
Chaurya Paatam
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)
Four thugs masquerading as documentary filmmakers in a bid to rob a sleepy town discover the village itself is barely above suspicion.
Kankhajura
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: Hindi
In the desi adaptation of Israeli drama, Magpie, a long-time convict is persuaded into becoming an informant for the cops in exchange of his release ensuing in much drama and thrills.
Dept Q
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Based on Danish crime fiction writer Jussi Adler-Olsen's Department Q series, the Netflix show chronicles a top albeit testy and traumatised detective set up a cold case unit in Edinburgh despite far from favourable conditions.
Kiss
Where to watch? Mubi
Language: Hindi
Directed by Varun Grover, the sci-fi short comments on India's censorship woes in the writer-turned-filmmaker's unique voice.
Hit: The Third Case
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Telugu
Nani's third in the HIT franchise has the actor return to his brutal cop routine yet again when murderers let loose.
Criminal Justice Season 4
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: Hindi
The ever so watchable Pankaj Tripathi is back as advocate Madhav Mishra in the fourth season of his hugely popular series.
Captain America: Brave New World
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English
Catch an explosive showdown between Captain America and Red Hulk in the latest spectacle from the Marvel Cinematic Universe factory.
Lost in Starlight
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
Set in 2050, Netflix's first animated Korean film, revolves around the fascinating star-crossed romance between an astronaut and musician voiced by Revenant's leads Hong Kyung and Kim Tae-ri.
Interrogation
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Hindi
A dead judge, four suspects and cops eager to get to the bottom of the mystery teeming in twists and turns at every juncture.
The Better Sister
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
Estranged sisters, played by Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks, reconcile in the face of sorrow when one of their husbands dies, leaving them to figure out a murky mystery in the eight-part adaptation of Alafair Burke's thriller novel of the same name.