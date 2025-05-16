Bet On Dance And Drama On OTT This Week!

On Dance And Drama On OTT This Week!

Dance, drama, Duster, what are you going to watch on OTT this week? Sukanya Verma lists your options.

Hai Junoon

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

A OTT series revolving around dance, talent, music and passion gets a glamorous touch in Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jacqueline Fernandez as rivals of a college team vie for the GOATs trophy.

Wolf Man

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

When a man committed to protecting his family from beasts changes into a werewolf himself, his wife and daughter are left to fend for themselves.

Dear Hongrang

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Set in the late Joseon dynasty, the period K-drama tells the story of a long lost man's return to his wealthy family raising doubts among some and need to get to the mystery behind his disappearance in others.

Duster

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

J J Abrams' groovy series captures the adventures of a getaway driver and FBI agent coming together to take apart a crime syndicate in the American Southwest.

A Working Man

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Jason Statham doing Jason Statham things. The action star plays an ex-black ops returning to his daredevil roots after his quiet blue collar life is disrupted to go after the human trafficking ring responsible for kidnapping his boss's daughter.

Bet

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

Based on the manga Kakegurui, the 10-part teen drama shows a transfer student and compulsive gambler -- harbouring a deep-rooted vendetta -- threatening to overturn an elite academy's monopoly.

Maranamass

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Basil Joseph leads the black comedy about sigma males and serial killers wherein one's masculinity crisis and another's murderous streak get confused with each other.

I Saw The TV Glow

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

The line between fact and fantasy is blurred after one of the two teenagers, bonding over a supernatural television show, goes mysteriously missing.

Murderbot

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Based on the Martha Wells books, The Murderbot Diaries, the slick new Apple TV show blending sci-fi and comedy tells the story of a security cyborg pretending to participate on mundane missions even though he's gained free will and would like nothing better than watching soap operas.

American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

An in-depth documentary offering rare footage and an insider look into the extensive hunt that went into capturing Osama bin Laden.

Gangers

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A motley crew joins hands to loot big sums of black money from a small town's high security locker as part of Gangers' goofy comedy heist.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Set two centuries before the events of The Lord of the Rings of Peter Jackson's fantasies, the anime fantasy takes ample inspiration from J R R Tolkien's creations and has tons of action and war on its mind.

Tastefully Yours

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A love story brews between the owner of a fine dining restaurant with little culinary passion and a perfectionist chef of a modest eatery in this yummy new Netflix K-drama.

Nosferatu

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

The epic attraction between a seductive vampire and the restless young woman he stalks in 19th century Germany comes alive in Robert Eggers' hypnotic reiteration of the gothic horror.

C4 Cinta

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Catch the big Tamil language blockbuster from Malaysia on your OTT screens where four romantic relationships navigate life and love.