In The Mood For A Deadly Bride On OTT?

Deadly brides, daredevil officers, bloodthirsty royals, killer toys, celebrity chefs, comic book heroes, angry goddesses, senior citizen dreams, poisonous snowfall, the OTT offerings this week will make you wish for days twice the size of its menu. Sukanya Verma gives you a quick view.

Another Simple Favor

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

A sequel to the 2018 black comedy, A Simple Favor, the Blake Lively-Anne Hendrick starrer returns for a glossy reunion in Capri with marriage and murder on their mind.

Costao

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui portrays a real life customs officer in 1990s Goa taking down a smuggling ring at a heavy professional and personal cost in the Costao Fernandes biopic.

Kull: The Legacy Of The Raisingghs

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

A troika of siblings -- played by Nimrat Kaur, Ridhi Dogra and Amol Parashar -- wastes no time in plotting to seize the throne following the death of their not-so-nice father.

Black White & Gray: Love Kills

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

Probing into the shades of good, bad and ugly, the six-part series unravels when an investigative journalist discovers there's more to a murder suspect than meets the eye.

The Four Seasons

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Taking inspiration from Alan Alda's 1981 comedy of the same name, the miniseries explores the repercussions of a couple's divorce on their close circle of married friends and their tradition of weekend getaways.

Heretic

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Hugh Grant continues his streak of brilliance playing against type as a hellish figure on whose door two young missionaries knock only to get sucked into a religious nightmare.

The Eternaut

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Spanish (with subtitles)

Toxic blizzards, alien crisis... doom and danger come in huge supply in this adaptation of an Argentine sci-fi comic as a group of survivors rally to humanity's rescue.

Careme

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: French (with subtitles)

Hailed as 'the king of chefs and the chef of kings', the world's first celebrity chef whips up quite a storm in his kitchen and outside in Napoleon's France.

Muthayya

Where to watch? ETV Win

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

After gathering accolades in the film festival circuit, Muthayya's slice-of-life hopes to cast its magic on OTT viewers across the story of a 70-year-old man's desire to act before he dies.

Bromance

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A young man's brother teams up with his missing brother's friends in his pursuit leading to all kinds of curious connections and adventures in Bromance.

The Rose of Versailles

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

A look at the French revolution in the 18th century, anime style, through the eyes of Queen Marie Antoinette and her fictional royal guard.

Bhog

Where to watch? HoiChoi TV

Language: Bengali (with subtitles)

Four friends find themselves at the receiving end of an angry deity's wrath after their hillside vacation goes awry in actor-director Parambrata Chatterjee's supernatural series.

Conclave

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Winner of the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar, Edward Berger's cinematic reworking of the Robert Harris novel examines the politics behind electing the next Pope opening a Pandora box of secrets and scandals.

Astérix & Obélix: The Big Fight

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: French (with subtitles)

A five-part animated delight for all ages, Gaul's BFF duo along with trusted druid Getafix must figure a way to defeat the Roman army at all costs.

The Monkey

Where to watch? Rent on BookMyShow Stream

Language: English

Based on Stephen King's grisly short story, the horror film revolves around the terror inflicted on a pair of twins by a creepy killer toy monkey as young boys as well as adults.