Why Rashmika Is A Box Office Queen

Rashmika Mandanna is on a roll.

She has been delivering unending box office blockbusters, and it's not just Rs 100 crore-Rs 200 crore (Rs 1 billion to Rs 2 billion). We're talking blockbusters upwards of Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion)!

Yes, Sikandar isn't in that zone but Rashmika, who turned 29 on April 5, still proved that she's a box office queen.

Interestingly, all the movies listed here are named after the leading heroes.

Joginder Tuteja lists her biggest blockbusters.

Pushpa: The Rule (Hindi)

Box office collection: Rs 830.10 crore (Rs 8.3 billion)

Rashmika's biggest blockbuster is Pushpa: The Rule.

The film did exceedingly well in its Telugu version, but it's the Hindi version that made history.

Pushpa 2 holds the records for the biggest opening day, opening weekend, opening week and lifetime.

In fact, it founded the Rs 800 Crore Club (Rs 8 billion) and by delivering a mature performance, Rashmika made enough space for herself alongside Allu Arjun.

Chhaava (Hindi)

Box office collection: Rs 585 crore* (Rs 5.85 billion) (still playing)

The biggest commercial success of 2025 so far is Chhaava.

Even though the narrative was centered around Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika give him full support and benefitted alongside.

The film has a chance of hitting the Rs 600 crore (Rs 6 billion) mark at the end of its run.

Animal

Box office collection: Rs 556.36 crore (Rs 5.56 billion)

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal introduced Rashmika to the pan-India audience.

She was trolled for her dialogue delivery when the theatrical promo came out, but that turned out to be her strength when the film finally released.

This was her first 500 Crore Club (Rs 5 billion) film.

Sikandar

Box office collection: Rs 100 crore* (Rs 1 billion) (still playing)

With three back-to-back blockbusters, one expected Rashmika to get yet another one with the Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar.

That will not be the case, as the film just couldn't take off.

Even though this is a Rs 100 Crore Club film, she would have expected better.

Pushpa: The Rise (Hindi)

Box office collection: Rs 108.26 crore (Rs 1.08 billion)

Pushpa: The Rule was originally seen as a dubbed Telugu movie. After an ordinary start, the film went on to become a blockbuster in theatres, and that too during the pandemic.

It continued to fetch audiences even after arriving on OTT.

This was Rashmika's first Rs 100 Crore Club film in Hindi.