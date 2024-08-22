News
Rashmika's 9 Life Essentials

Rashmika's 9 Life Essentials

By REDIFF MOVIES
August 22, 2024 10:44 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna gives us a peek into her diary and lets us know her life essentials.

She begins by saying, 'Its been while since my last Dear Diary, so something special.

'Dear Diary, OMG! These are just some of the things I can't do without in my life right now..(I wish I could include all but only 10 can go up no, so part 2 soon) and as much as people see the actor side of me, My friends and family see only and only this side of me.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

'Good Food - god! I really wonder how I am the way I am (fitness wise) even after eating all that I eat thank you god! For the age and the metabolism.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

'Having fun - what's life without the fun.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

' Zzzz - anytime in the day anywhere anyhow.. I will find you my love (my sweet sweet sleep).'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

'Good book - the new found love of my life!! you've come late into my life but I am glad I found you!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

'Sweet treats - describes major part of my life.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

'Travel - guys !! Travel!! Travel the world!! As much as possible at your own convenience.. but travel!! It's good for mood, body, mind, heart and everything! Expect if you spend too much maybe but travel! Spend on memories not as much on things.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

'Coffee  - definitely a Kodava girl I am the smell of coffee and the smell of coffee blossoms.. hmmmm I miss that!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

'Aura - my little baby girl I will get you back to Hyderabad asap !! but my god! What would I do without you!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

'Work - thankyou god! And everyone of you for letting me live the life that I do today! Destiny and YOU my lovelies got me here and I can't be more grateful! Love you!'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
