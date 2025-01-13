HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rashmika Goes Hop Hop Hop

By REDIFF MOVIES
January 13, 2025 13:27 IST

p>Ananya goes to Amritsar... Sonakshi goes glam...Adah has a question...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna starts the year with a gym injury and sends off an update: 'Well... happy New Year to me I guess! Injured myself in my sacred gym shrine Now I'm in "hop mode" for the next few weeks or months or god only knows, so seems like I'll be hopping my way back to sets for Thama, Sikandar, and Kubera!

'To my directors sorry for the delay... I'll be back soon enough just making sure my legs are fit for action (or at least fit for hopping) In the meantime if you need me... I'll be the one in the corner doing a highly advanced bunny hop workout. HOP HOP HOP.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday seeks blessings at the Golden Temple.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha has a question for 'Mirror mirror on the wall'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol takes a sun-kissed selfie.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur shares a moment from her Jaipur Diaries.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

Manisha Koirala shows us how her Sunday went: 'Happy Sunday guys. Today was v special Just spent the most incredible #sunday in Ghandruk!! The Annapurna range is stunning! Took a small hike around the village, exploring the scenic trails and taking in the magnificent view Visited the Ghandruk Museum to learn a bit about the rich history and culture of the Gurung people. Fascinating!

'As the day came to a close, watched the sunset over the Himalayas, feeling grateful for this unforgettable experience in Ghandruk! Kudos to the Gurung community for keeping the place clean despite heavy flow of us tourists If you ever get the chance to visit Ghandruk, take it!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar thanks her fans for the birthday wishes: 'Thank you for the birthday love, everyone! 11.01.2025 And like I always say -- I'm blessed with the best people in my life! I always feel seen, loved and held by them.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Roy/Instagram

'Back on set with this beautiful soul after 24 years!!!! We shot Hum Toh Mohabbat Karega as co stars in 2000 and today I directed her for a commercial ... Time has passed but you haven't changed one bit Lolo.. still a pleasure being on set with you! Here's to many more!' Rohit Roy posts, sharing a picture with Karisma Kapoor.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty promotes Azaad.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

Adah Sharma asks, 'New year resolutions ka kya hua?'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Aamir: I'm Very Romantic; Please Ask Both My Wives
Watch This Love Story On OTT
Alia's Beach Retreat
Quiz: How Well Do You Know Hrithik?
Who Are Ananya-Ranbir Cheering For?
