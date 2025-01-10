HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Alia's Beach Retreat

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read
January 10, 2025 06:12 IST

Shraddha gets a haircut... Rhea takes a selfie... Bipasha's back in Maldives...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

'If you didn't post a beach photo, did you even go on vacation?' asks Alia Bhatt, showing off her tan.

If you're wondering where she is, click here.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Like Shraddha Kapoor's new hairstyle?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

Rhea Chakraborty soaks up the winter sun in Goa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Neha Sharma knows how to kill time while waiting for her dinner.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

Daisy Shah poses for the camera.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rajesh/Instagram

Tamil actress Aishwarya Rajesh reminds us, 'Always remember that you are absolutely unique. Just like everyone else.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

'When life gives you a lehenga, you give it a twirl,' Alaya F tells us.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Prajakta Koli promotes her debut fiction novel.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Waluschaa De Sousa/Instagram

Waluschaa De Sousa goes to a gym in Odisha but puts in a disclaimer: 'Not here to train.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu returns to the Maldives on her birthday, and strikes a pose.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
