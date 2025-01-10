HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Quiz: How Well Do You Know Hrithik?

By SUKANYA VERMA
January 10, 2025 13:33 IST

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan's adult career kick started on a dream note.

Even his first ever scene in debut Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai opens with the young man dreaming of superstardom amidst a downpour of cheering and deafening applause.

The Hrithik mania to follow after the film's release turned out to be 100 times more overwhelming. 25 years later, he continues to be a force to reckon with doling out one charismatic portrayal after another across an eclectic resume.

Celebrate his 51st birthday and 25th work anniversary with Sukanya Verma's Hrithik Roshan special quiz and test how well you know the light-eyed hero by answering the questions below.

Q1 Remember the title of the movie Hrithik's Zafar Khan drops out of and leaves producer Romy Rolly in a lurch until a replacement appears in the form of Farhan Akhtar in sister Zoya's directorial debut, Luck By Chance?
A. Dil Hai Deewana
B. Dil Ki Aag
C. Dil Ke Rishtey
 
 
Q2 What's the name of the night club in Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai where Hrithik performs his iconic dance moves against the beats of Ek Pal Ka Jeena?
A. Club Indiana
B. Bubbles
C. Roxy
 
 
Q3 Three cheers for Bollywood shuddh desi superhero! Alright then, where does Hrithik first discover his Krrish mask? 
A. His father's laboratory
B. Curio Shop
C. Circus
 
 
Q4 Hrithik's introduction scene in Karan Johar's melodramatic multistarrer Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham involves a cricket match wherein he hits a winning sixer and emerges as man of the match and moment. And the team he's playing for is called:
A. Woodstock international
B. Manor House
C. Oak Grove
 
 
Q5 What is Hrithik's choice of adventure sport as part of his best friend's bachelor holiday in Spain in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara?
A. Skydiving
B. Underwater diving
C. Running of the bulls
 
 
Q6 In order to understand the ground reality of his reign, Emperor Akbar, played by a regal Hrithik Roshan, in Jodhaa Akbar dresses up as a commoner and roams about the markets of:
A. Delhi
B. Fatehpur Sikri
C. Agra
 
 
Q7 Can you identify the actor stabbed to death by Hrithik's version of Vijay Dinanath Chauhan against the backdrop of a Ganpati visarjan procession in the raging remake of Agneepath?
A. Vijay Raaz
B. Pankaj Tripathi
C. Deepak Dobriyal
 
 
Q8 Hrithik plays a slacker-turned-soldier in the Indian army as part of his memorable coming-of-age in Farhan Akhtar's Lakshya. What is his rank in the movie?
A. Captain
B. Colonel
C. Lieutenant
 
 
Q9 Everyone loved this sizzling jodi from the stylish cop and crook masala. Now here's the real question, what movie are Hrithik and Aishwarya Rai watching inside the theatre of this scene from Dhoom 2?
A. Bunty Aur Babli
B. Finding Nemo
C. Cars
 
 
Q10 What's the delicacy Hrithik Roshan is referring to when he describes in detail a peculiar method of enjoying it to the hilt in Vikram Vedha?
A. Kulcha Nihari
B. Pakki Biryani
C. Sheermal Kebab
 
 
  
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
