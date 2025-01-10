HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Who Are Ananya-Ranbir Cheering For?

January 10, 2025 14:25 IST

Film folk came to cheer Zahan Kapoor and his Netflix series Black Warrant.

Inspired by true events, it is based on the book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer by Sunil Gupta, a former Tihar Jail superintendent, and journalist Sunetra Choudhury.

It is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh, along with co-directors Ambiecka Pandit, Arkesh Ajay and Rohin Raveendran Nair.

Scenes from the Mumbai screening:

Ananya Panday cheers for her CTRL director, Vikramaditya Motwane.

 

Fatima Sana Shaikh.

 

Ranbir Kapoor cheers his cousin Zahan Prithviraj Kapoor and the director of the series Vikramaditya Motwane.

 

Kunal Shashi Kapoor supports son Zahan.

 

Vijay Varma gives a thumbs up.

 

Pooja Bhatt.

 

Mahesh Bhatt with Neetu Kapoor.

 

Kirti Kulhari.

 

Parveen Dusanj.

 

Arslan Goni.

 

Black Warrant actor Anurag Thakur.

 

Ali Fazal and Pratik Gandhi.

 

Sidhant Gupta is also part of the series.

 

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

 

Zakir Khan.

 

Anurag Kashyap cheers buddy Motwane. Sudhir Mishra and Mahesh Bhatt catch up as well.

 

Ramesh Sippy -- who is Zahan's maternal grandfather -- with wife Kiran Juneja and son Rohan Sippy, Zahan's mama.

Sheena Sippy, the well-known photographer, is Zahan's mother and Ramesh Sippy's older child.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar
Curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
When Hrithik Couldn't Sleep At Night
'We Will Also Make Waves One Day'
Watch Out For Raveena Mini, Rasha
Shah Rukh Khan: I Will Leave Films If...
Jazzy Janhvi!

