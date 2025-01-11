Aamir: I'm Very Romantic; Please Ask Both My Wives

'Advait Chandan is someone I am really close to. Sometimes, I feel that he’s like my son. But sometimes, I feel that he wants to destroy me. You can call him my step son.'

Rediff.com's Mayur Sanap, Hitesh Harisinghani and Afsar Dayatar bring us fun moments from the trailer launch of Loveyapa.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Aamir Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan at the Loveyapa trailer launch.

It was ‘very emotional’ moment for Aamir Khan as he launched the trailer for his son Junaid’s first theatrical release, Loveyapa.

Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also marks Khushi Kapoor’s big screen debut.

The star kids have previously had OTT releases -- Khushi was seen in 2023's The Archies while Junaid starred in last year's Maharaj.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Aamir Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan at Loveyapa trailer launch.

Aamir spoke fondly of Khushi’s late mother and legendary actress Sridevi, and called himself her 'biggest fan'.

“It was my dream that one day, I would get to work with Sri. Unfortunately, didn't. This is Khushi's film, and a very important moment for me. When I watched the film, it felt like I was watching Sridevi again,” the actor says.

Later, when Khushi was asked about her mother, she was visibly moved but chose to stay reserved.

“I am definitely emotional but really don’t want to talk about it," she said.

Aamir adds, “Wherever Sri is, I am sure that she’s looking at you with lot of pride and joy. It would have been so nice if she was here today. But she is with us.”

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor, Junaid Khan at Loveyapa trailer launch.

WATCH: What makes a relationship 'perfect', Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor tell us here

Loveyapa is the Hindi remake of 2022 Tamil blockbuster Love Today, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana.

It brings forward a fresh take on modern day romance and the emotional conundrums faced by the youngsters.

Junaid and Khushi play a cutesy couple, whose relationship takes an unexpected turn after they exchange phones for a day.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan at Loveyapa trailer launch.

During the event, when Aamir was asked about his idea of love and relationships, he said he has a ‘very romantic’ heart.

WATCH: Aamir Khan shares his idea of love

“I am very romantic, it may sound funny to you, but please ask both my wives,” Aamir says with a hearty laugh.

“All my favourite films are romantic. I get lost in romantic movies. I'm a believer of true love. As we grow in life, our understanding of love evolves. You understand others and yourself as well as you grow up."

WATCH: Aamir Khan answers an 'awkward question' on love advice from son Junaid

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor and Aamir Khan.

Advait is known for directing Secret Superstar and Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The actor brought up the topic of dismal performance of their last collaboration.

“Advait is someone I am really close to. Sometimes, I feel that he’s like my son. But sometimes, I feel that he wants to destroy me. You can call him my step son. He keeps creating problems,” Aamir says with a laugh.

“Luckily, a very few films of mine have failed, one of which is Advait's contribution.”

Advait revealed that when he first read the script of Loveyapa, he immediately thought of a different actor.

WATCH: What makes the son and father duo of Aamir and Junaid same yet so different from each other?

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Aamir Khan, Advait Chandan, Junaid Khan and Ashutosh Rana at THE Loveyapa trailer launch.

“Junaid was not my first choice for this character. When I first read the story, I thought the perfect actor for this movie would be be Aamir sir because his life is full of loveyapa. So I thought he would bring all that real life experience. He is method actor after all," Advait says.

Aamir, who was visibly embarrassed with Advait’s dig at him, quipped, 'This is why I call him my step son.'

He took the moment to reflect on his debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, and candidly said his work was ‘raw and awkward’ while his co-star Juhi Chawla was 'very polished’ in the 1988 film.

“I felt like my work was not very fine-tuned in some places. Some scenes I did well and also the songs like Papa Kehte Hain were done well. But there are still a few moments that irritate me as an actor. I didn’t enjoy them. But Juhi did a good job and was polished as an actor with a command over her dialogue delivery and expression. It looked very clean on screen whereas I used to speak very fast," Aamir mentions.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Aamir Khan at Loveyapa trailer launch.

The actor revealed he was critical of Junaid’s performance in Maharaj and felt he could have done better at some places.

“I liked Maharaj as a film but if I may be honest, I felt Junaid and I were more or less as debutants. I liked him in the climax sequence but at some places, I felt he was raw. I could not say that it was a flawless performance. As a father, I thought his performance could have been better,” the actor says and adds, “I see a huge jump in his work in this film (Loveyapa). That gives me a lot of joy.”

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Aamir Khan with Team Loveyapa.

Loveyapa arrives in cinemas on February 7 ahead of Valentine's Day.