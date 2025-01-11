HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Watch This Love Story On OTT

By SUKANYA VERMA
January 11, 2025 11:20 IST

Witches and westerns, goosebumps and goldfish, it’s all there on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists your options.

 

Wicked
Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5
Language: English

A musical fantasy unravelling in the land of Oz years before Dorothy set foot, the friendship between the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good gives a glimpse into an exuberant origin story.

 

Ek Farzi Love Story
Where to watch? Amazon MX Player
Language: Hindi

A CA and content creator join hands professionally over a phony love story until things go viral, messy and complicated.

 

Black Warrant
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi

Based on the book by journalist Sunetra Choudhury and former Tihar superintendent Sunil Gupta, Black Warrant chronicles the experiences of a mild mannered jailor inside 'India's most unforgiving jail'. Oh and the series is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, which automatically makes it a must-watch.

 

Sookshmadarshini
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Nazriya Nazim returns to screen with the big Malayalam hit Sookshmadarshini to slip into Sherlock mode when she suspects a neighbour of something fishy.

 

Asura
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

Adapted from Mukoda Kuniko's novel Ashura no Gotoku, the seven-part series directed by the Japanese master Hirokazu Kore-eda looks into the chaos that ensues when four adult sisters keep their father's adultery a secret from their mother.

 

The Sabarmati Report
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Hindi

Vikrant Massey plays a journalist determined to get to the bottom of the truth in a drama inspired by the events of 2002's Godhra train carnage.

 

Sakamoto Days
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

A legendary hitman returns from retirement to protect his family in the exciting new anime series based on Yuto Suzuki's popular manga.

 

American Primeval
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

In Netflix's six-part Western set in Utah 1857, survival is the sole objective as the United States army, Mormon militia, Native Americans and Pioneers battle for supremacy.

 

Goosebumps: The Vanishing
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: English

In the second season of Goosebumps, based on R L Stine's children's horror book series, David Schwimmer plays a paranoid, nerdy father of teenaged twins accidentally unleashing supernatural forces into town.

 

Goldfish
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi

Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin play an estranged mother-daughter duo on a journey to reconciliation after the latter learns about her mother's struggle with dementia.

 

The Breakthrough
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Swedish (with subtitles)

An unresolved double murder mystery in a sleepy Swedish town compels a detective and genealogist to come together and catch the culprit in the four-episode thriller.

 

On Call
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English

Veteran and rookie police officers navigate daily highs and lows of patrolling the streets in the eight-part police procedural.

 

The Pitt
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: English

This medical drama deep dives into the world of healthcare as doctors juggle high pressure jobs and workroom politics in a Pittsburgh hospital.

 

Agra Affair
Where to watch? Amazon MX Player
Language: Hindi

Between his family's collapsing hotel business and tour guide he's fallen for, a cook dreams of starting a restaurant.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
