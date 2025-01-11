Watch This Love Story On OTT

Witches and westerns, goosebumps and goldfish, it’s all there on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists your options.

Wicked

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5

Language: English

A musical fantasy unravelling in the land of Oz years before Dorothy set foot, the friendship between the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good gives a glimpse into an exuberant origin story.

Ek Farzi Love Story

Where to watch? Amazon MX Player

Language: Hindi

A CA and content creator join hands professionally over a phony love story until things go viral, messy and complicated.

Black Warrant

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Based on the book by journalist Sunetra Choudhury and former Tihar superintendent Sunil Gupta, Black Warrant chronicles the experiences of a mild mannered jailor inside 'India's most unforgiving jail'. Oh and the series is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, which automatically makes it a must-watch.

Sookshmadarshini

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Nazriya Nazim returns to screen with the big Malayalam hit Sookshmadarshini to slip into Sherlock mode when she suspects a neighbour of something fishy.

Asura

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

Adapted from Mukoda Kuniko's novel Ashura no Gotoku, the seven-part series directed by the Japanese master Hirokazu Kore-eda looks into the chaos that ensues when four adult sisters keep their father's adultery a secret from their mother.

The Sabarmati Report

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Vikrant Massey plays a journalist determined to get to the bottom of the truth in a drama inspired by the events of 2002's Godhra train carnage.

Sakamoto Days

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

A legendary hitman returns from retirement to protect his family in the exciting new anime series based on Yuto Suzuki's popular manga.

American Primeval

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

In Netflix's six-part Western set in Utah 1857, survival is the sole objective as the United States army, Mormon militia, Native Americans and Pioneers battle for supremacy.

Goosebumps: The Vanishing

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

In the second season of Goosebumps, based on R L Stine's children's horror book series, David Schwimmer plays a paranoid, nerdy father of teenaged twins accidentally unleashing supernatural forces into town.

Goldfish

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin play an estranged mother-daughter duo on a journey to reconciliation after the latter learns about her mother's struggle with dementia.

The Breakthrough

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Swedish (with subtitles)

An unresolved double murder mystery in a sleepy Swedish town compels a detective and genealogist to come together and catch the culprit in the four-episode thriller.

On Call

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Veteran and rookie police officers navigate daily highs and lows of patrolling the streets in the eight-part police procedural.

The Pitt

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

This medical drama deep dives into the world of healthcare as doctors juggle high pressure jobs and workroom politics in a Pittsburgh hospital.

Agra Affair

Where to watch? Amazon MX Player

Language: Hindi

Between his family's collapsing hotel business and tour guide he's fallen for, a cook dreams of starting a restaurant.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com