Meet The 'Real' Hero of Azaad

Meet The 'Real' Hero of Azaad

By MAYUR SANAP, HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
January 07, 2025 12:06 IST

'Abhishek is known to launch new ‘stars’ and not ‘kids.’ He has always been successful with that. He has a lot of patience for new people. I won’t say to tolerate them, but to nurture them. All of them have done very well.'
Rediff.com's Mayur Sanap, Hitesh Harisinghani and Afsar Dayatar report from the trailer launch.

IMAGE: Rasha Thadani. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

For a film buzzing with the star power of Ajay Devgn, it was amazing how the real star actually emerged to be a handsome black horse, playing the titular character in Azaad.

Director Abhishek Kapoor explains the story behind his new find.

“I did not want to make a movie about a horse and then rent one. I was wondering whether we should import a horse or try VFX. Then I thought I will just buy a horse. I sent the team all over the country to find the most beautiful black horse they can find. On a cold morning in February, I got a call. It was a call from a village in Punjab and they said we have found a horse for you. I landed up in Punjab to see him, and this horse came out from the mist. It was love at first sight. I knew this was my hero.”

Kapoor, who is known for launching the careers of Sushant Singh Rajput with Kai Po Che and Sara Ali Khan in Kedarnath, introduces Ajay’s nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani in Azaad.

IMAGE: Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

The director describes Azaad as his passion project, for which the writing took 10 years. Kapoor said he had to learn the whole process of how to make a movie with an animal.

“We bought several other horses to play the other characters, so now we have several of them. This part of making this film has been the most enriching for me,” Kapoor adds.

VIDEO: Abhishek Kapoor talks about the ‘gravitas’ in Aaman Devgan and ‘rose like quality’ in Rasha Thadani

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Mohit Malik, Producer Ronnie Screwvala, Abhishek Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and son Yug, Aaman Devgan, Rasha Thadani, Diana Penty and Producer Pragya Kapoor. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Ajay calls Azaad 'extremely special' and praises Kapoor for his ability to foster young talent and being patient with them on sets.

"Abhishek is known to launch new ‘stars’ and not ‘kids.’ He has always been successful with that. He has a lot of patience for new people. I won’t say to tolerate them, but to nurture them. All of them have done very well.”

VIDEO: Rasha Thadani shares her mom's best advice 

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

Aaman, who plays the character of a rebel named Govind, said he is 'truly honoured' to be a part of Azaad and revealed that he was 'very nervous' on the first day of the shoot.

“When we started shooting this film, I was very nervous," he says.

"I am still nervous but it is accompanied with a lot of excitement, happiness. This moment will stay with me forever. I was so nervous on the first day when I shot with him that I was not seeing the character. I was seeing Ajay Devgn."

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn with Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Set in pre-independence India, Azaad revolves around themes of friendship and loyalty with the story of a horse and an army of dacoits at its centre. The trailer gives a sense of emotional adventure with a high-energy mix of action and dramatic moments.

VIDEO: Aaman Devgan tells why he was nervous on the first day of Azaad's shoot

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Abhishek Kapoor, Aaman Devgan, Rasha Thadani, and Ajay Devgn with son Yug. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Ajay plays a dacoit rebelling against the British Raj, and becomes a mentor to Aaman’s character.

Speaking about their equation in real life, Ajay feels Aaman is like his own son.

“He keeps getting fired from me,” Ajay says looking at Aaman.

“Whatever he tells us is not enough for me. He works very hard but I keep pushing him and say it is not enough. Sometimes, he likes it, sometimes he does not. But that’s how I am and that’s how I will be."

Aaman adds, “He is as loving as he is strict. When it comes to having fun and enjoying family time, he is very loving. But when it comes to work, you will want to run away. He is very strict.”

IMAGE: Abhishek Kapoor and Ajay Devgn. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

VIDEO: Ajay Devgn shares his favourite horse story 

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

After delivering two blockbusters Shaitaan and Singham Again last year, Azaad marks Ajay’s first film of 2025. When asked if he feels nostalgic seeing the debut of new stars, the actor took the moment to reflect on his 32-year-long career.

"A lot has changed over the years," he says. "When we came into the industry, there was a rawness. Today’s generation comes fully prepared, which is a good thing. Back then, we would learn things on the sets. The audience overlooked our mistakes but today’s audience is not forgiving. That puts a lot of pressure on today’s generation of actors. You need to be well prepared. I feel both these kids (Aaman and Rasha) have prepared themselves very well.”

IMAGE: Abhishek Kapoor with Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Azaad will release on January 17.

MAYUR SANAP, HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
