Rediff.com  » Movies » Rani Parties With Shilpa, Vidya

Rani Parties With Shilpa, Vidya

By HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
Last updated on: October 17, 2023 13:12 IST
Film folk turned up in numbers to celebrate Bollywood Dream Girl Hema Malini's 75th birthday on October 16.

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani and Afsar Daytar capture the evening's highlights.

Rani Mukerji wears stars in her sari, as she celebrates one of Bollywood's icons.

 

Shilpa Shetty arrives with mum Sunanda and sister Shamita.

 

Vidya Balan wears a signature Kanjivaram sari.

 

Watch the stars party

 

Hema Malini tells us what makes her happy even today.

 

Esha Deol glitters in gold.

 

Madhoo, Hema Malini's niece, arrives with daughter Ameya Shah.

 

Rajkummar Rao worked with Hema in 2020's Shimla Mirch, directed by her Sholay Director Ramesh Sippy.

 

Ayushmann Khurrana.

 

Jackie Shroff with his potted plant.

 

Sandip Soparrkar with wife Jesse Randhawa.

 

Madhur Bhandarkar.

 

Anu Malik with wife Anju.

 

Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma.

 

Alka Yagnik.

 

Kailash Kher.

 

Amruta Devendra Fadnavis.

 

Subhash Ghai.

HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
