Hema Malini@75, Through The Years

The ethereal Hema Malini turns 75 on October 16, and gives us yet another reason to celebrate her.

We look back at some priceless pictures from our archives.

Hema Malini tasted success right from the beginning of her career.

After she became everyone's Dream Girl in 1968's Sapnon Ka Saudagar, Hema went on to charm everyone with her beauty and talent.

Her 1970 film with Dev Anand, Johny Mera Naam, is a must-watch even today, and Sukanya Verma tells us why.

Ramesh Sippy cast Hema Malini in his directorial debut, Andaz (1971), and went on to repeat her in films like Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, and their last release, Shimla Mirch.

The same year saw Hema in the Raaj Kumar-Raakhee-starrer Lal Patthar.

Hema Malini has played the romantic heroine in over 100 Hindi films --- few other heroines can boast of this feat, notes Dinesh Raheja.

Here, she is seen in 1971's Paraya Dhan.

Hema Malini in one of her memorable films Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), where she played a double role.

It was a film that the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee saw 25 times!

Hema Malini reunites with Dev Anand in Shareef Budmaash (1973).

Here, we see her in 1974's Prem Nagar, a film in which she co-starred with Rajesh Khanna. It was the year before she gave us the memorable Basanti in Sholay.

Hema Malini starred in and as Razia Sultan (1983) in Kamal Amrohi's lavish period drama. Unfortunately, it didn't do well at the box office.

Her co-star was Dharmendra, to whom she had been married to for three years then.

