Ranbir, Alia, Neetu watch Rishi Kapoor's Last Film

It will two years since Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30.

A special screening of his last film, Sharmaji Namkeen -- which starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video on March 31 -- was held for his family.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

IMAGE: Rishi Kapoor's wife, Neetu Kapoor, poses against Sharmaji Namkeen's poster.

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor and his sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, join their mother.

IMAGE: Ranbir's girlfriend, Alia Bhatt, is a part of the family now.

Also joining in is Riddhima's daughter, Samara, and husband, Bharat Sahni.

IMAGE: Rishi Kapoor's elder brother, Randhir Kapoor.

IMAGE: Rishi's cousin and Shashi Kapoor's son, Kunal Kapoor.

IMAGE: Rishi's sister Reema Jain's son, Aadar Jain.

IMAGE: Rishi's sister, the late Ritu Nanda's daughter-in-law, Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

IMAGE: Ritesh Sidhwani has produced Sharmaji Namkeem.