'During pregnancy, I gained 25 kgs'

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor: Whether a messy hair day or a glammed up outing, or going from size 0 to size 16, I have thoroughly lived and enjoyed every phase of my life.

'During my pregnancy, I gained 25 kgs, but I never allowed that to interfere with doing the things I love.'

'I remember being 8 months pregnant when I did a photoshoot with PUMA, and had so much fun... being confident in my skin and flaunting my baby bump.

'So to all the girls reading this... it's your life and your decisions are the only ones that matter... always.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Kiara Advani looks stunning in a salmon feather sequin lehenga from Manish Malhotra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: Swara Bhasker tells us something we can all relate to: 'Mom's wardrobe will never let you down! P.s. jewellery also Ma's.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

IMAGE: Patralekhaa goes green.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde promotes Radhe Shyam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

IMAGE: Pooja Gor, up close.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Gor/Instagram

IMAGE: 'Summer is here and I miss the beach,' says Saiyami Kher.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

IMAGE: Shamita Shetty wears her heart on her sleeves.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram