News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'During pregnancy, I gained 25 kgs'

'During pregnancy, I gained 25 kgs'

By Rediff Movies
March 09, 2022 10:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kiara looks stunning... Pooja promotes Radhe Shyam... Swara tells us something we can all relate to...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor: Whether a messy hair day or a glammed up outing, or going from size 0 to size 16, I have thoroughly lived and enjoyed every phase of my life.
'During my pregnancy, I gained 25 kgs, but I never allowed that to interfere with doing the things I love.'
'I remember being 8 months pregnant when I did a photoshoot with PUMA, and had so much fun... being confident in my skin and flaunting my baby bump.
'So to all the girls reading this... it's your life and your decisions are the only ones that matter... always.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kiara Advani looks stunning in a salmon feather sequin lehenga from Manish Malhotra.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Swara Bhasker tells us something we can all relate to: 'Mom's wardrobe will never let you down! P.s. jewellery also Ma's.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Patralekhaa goes green.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde promotes Radhe Shyam.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Pooja Gor, up close.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Gor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'Summer is here and I miss the beach,' says Saiyami Kher.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shamita Shetty wears her heart on her sleeves.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

 

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
The Sunny Leone Interview
The Sunny Leone Interview
It's a WRAP for Kartik-Kriti's Shehzada
It's a WRAP for Kartik-Kriti's Shehzada
Penelope, Bradley, Rintu Get Together for Oscars Lunch
Penelope, Bradley, Rintu Get Together for Oscars Lunch
Pak student thanks India for rescuing her from Ukraine
Pak student thanks India for rescuing her from Ukraine
Why Has RBI Scrapped Polymer Currency Notes Idea?
Why Has RBI Scrapped Polymer Currency Notes Idea?
Recognise Russia as 'terrorist country': Ukraine Prez
Recognise Russia as 'terrorist country': Ukraine Prez
Rajasthan Royals train in pink and blue
Rajasthan Royals train in pink and blue

More like this

Alia To Make Her Hollywood Debut

Alia To Make Her Hollywood Debut

'It's beautiful to be a woman!'

'It's beautiful to be a woman!'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances