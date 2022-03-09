News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Shraddha is Sleepy, But...

Shraddha is Sleepy, But...

By Rediff Movies
March 09, 2022 13:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Varun shows off muscle... Sonal shoots in Dubai... Malaika is summer ready...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor: 'Sleepy but lazy to shut the light.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Varun Dhawan: 'Morning gainz, Felt jacked but might delete later.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sonal Chauhan shoots for the Telugu film Ghost, starring Nagarjuna, in Dubai.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Peeking at Kalki Koechlin's bookshelf!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Malaika Arora checks out her summer wardrobe and informs us, 'Summer is officially here.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tanishaa Mukerji cools off with some wine.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Madhuri Dixit shares a throwback pic with Anil Kapoor from Kishen Kanhaiya as their film completes 32 years: 'Milestones make us realise how much we've learnt, grown & excelled at what we do; how far along we've really come!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Swara Bhasker wishes mum Professor Ira Bhaskar on her birthday: 'Happy birthday Ma! You are everything I need.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kushboo and Sundar C celebrate 22 years of marriage.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kushboo Sundar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Farhan Akhtar announces the release date of Rishi Kapoor's last film.
Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, Sharmaji Namkeen also stars Paresh Rawal, Juhi Chawla, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha and Isha Talwar.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Shanaya Kapoor's Style Moments
Shanaya Kapoor's Style Moments
Penelope, Bradley, Rintu Get Together for Oscars Lunch
Penelope, Bradley, Rintu Get Together for Oscars Lunch
It's a WRAP for Kartik-Kriti's Shehzada
It's a WRAP for Kartik-Kriti's Shehzada
Russia now global economic pariah: US after sanctions
Russia now global economic pariah: US after sanctions
Exit polls should be banned, says Sukhbir Badal
Exit polls should be banned, says Sukhbir Badal
Women's WC: West Indies stun champions England
Women's WC: West Indies stun champions England
Like Shibani, Anushka, Ananya's Sneaker Fashion
Like Shibani, Anushka, Ananya's Sneaker Fashion

More like this

'It's beautiful to be a woman!'

'It's beautiful to be a woman!'

Alia To Make Her Hollywood Debut

Alia To Make Her Hollywood Debut

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances