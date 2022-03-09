Shraddha is Sleepy, But...

Varun shows off muscle... Sonal shoots in Dubai... Malaika is summer ready...
Please click on the images for a look at the stars.
IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor: 'Sleepy but lazy to shut the light.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Varun Dhawan: 'Morning gainz, Felt jacked but might delete later.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram
IMAGE: Sonal Chauhan shoots for the Telugu film Ghost, starring Nagarjuna, in Dubai.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram
IMAGE: Peeking at Kalki Koechlin's bookshelf!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram
IMAGE: Malaika Arora checks out her summer wardrobe and informs us, 'Summer is officially here.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram
IMAGE: Tanishaa Mukerji cools off with some wine.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram
IMAGE: Madhuri Dixit shares a throwback pic with Anil Kapoor from Kishen Kanhaiya as their film completes 32 years: 'Milestones make us realise how much we've learnt, grown & excelled at what we do; how far along we've really come!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/Instagram
IMAGE: Swara Bhasker wishes mum Professor Ira Bhaskar on her birthday: 'Happy birthday Ma! You are everything I need.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram
IMAGE: Kushboo and Sundar C celebrate 22 years of marriage.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kushboo Sundar/Instagram
IMAGE: Farhan Akhtar announces the release date of Rishi Kapoor's last film.
Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, Sharmaji Namkeen also stars Paresh Rawal, Juhi Chawla, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha and Isha Talwar.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram