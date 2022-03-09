Jalsa Trailer Teases You, Leaves You Wanting More

Trailer Teases You, Leaves You Wanting More

Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah are an absolute treat to watch..

When it comes to the thriller genre, all you expect is a good amount of mystery or suspense that keeps you on the edge of your seat.

Well, going by the trailer, Director Suresh Triveni seems to have delivered just that in Jalsa.

Starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah in the lead, the film revolves around a hit-and-run case involving an 18-year-old girl.

The trailer starts with the teenager being hit by a speeding car. Then we are introduced to Vidya's character, a no-nonsense, prime-time, journalist.

Shefali plays the victim's mother.

Apart from these two actors, we also see television actor Mohammed Iqbal Khan and Manav Kaul briefly in the trailer.

While Maya (Vidya) tells her subordinate to investigate the case, there is a secret that Ruksana (Shefali) is hiding from everyone.

Does she know the culprit who is responsible for her daughter's death?

It's hard to figure pretty much anything else from the trailer except the basic storyline and that's a good start.

The almost two-minute long trailer doesn't give away the suspense, but teases you enough, leaving you wanting more.

If that's not enough, Vidya and Shefali are an absolute treat to watch.

Since Vidya has proved her mettle in this genre before, it's not surprising that she seems to have nailed her part quite effortlessly and convincingly.

Shefali, meanwhile, is mastering the art of playing grey characters.

After delivering a kick-ass performance in her last Web series Human, Shefali has something special in store for her fans again.

Though the characters don't mouth any heavy-duty dialogues, they still make an impact.

A shout-out to Vidhatri Bandi, who plays Vidya's subordinate in the movie. She's one to watch out for.

Jalsa will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from March 18.