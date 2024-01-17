Ram, Sita, Laxman Invited To Ayodhya

IMAGE: Sunil Lahiri, Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia address a press conference in Ayodhya. Photograph: ANI Photo

Arun Govil, Sunil Lahiri and Deepika Chikhlia, known for Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, visited Ayodhya to shoot their album Hamare Ram Aayenge.

While speaking to the media in Ayodhya, Govil, who played Lord Ram in the television serial, shared his thoughts about the pran pratistha at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22, 2024.

"Ayodhya's Ram temple will prove to be our Rashtra Mandir," says Govil.

"The culture that had faded in the last few years across the world, this temple will again send a message that will strengthen our culture. It is a heritage that will be known to the whole world, this temple will be a source of inspiration, it is the centre of our faith, it will be our pride, it will become our identity. Our morals should be adopted by all," Govil adds.

"I had no idea that the consecration of Lord Ram would happen in this way, that it would be such a big event, this is the biggest event of my life. There is so much emotion and energy, the whole country is taking only Ram's name, wherever Lord Ram is present. Those who believe in Ram, there is an atmosphere of happiness there, it was not imagined, hence the feeling of it is very pleasant that we are going to witness such a moment," says Govil.

Sunil Lahiri, who played Laxman in the television serial, says, "I am very fortunate to be attending the pran pratistha Mahotsav. I am getting a chance to know what I did not know, the atmosphere created in the country is very religious and positive and it will give a very positive feeling to the world."

"Those who have been denying Ram, they do not know what Ram is unless someone reads the Ramayana. God is Maryada Purushottam, the Ramayana also teaches us that we should live with dignity, this teaching is not known to those who deny Ram."

Deepika Chikhlia, who played Sita, adds, "Our image has settled in the hearts of the people, even after the construction of the Ram temple, I do not think there will be any change in it. Ram Lala's life is being consecrated, people have given a lot of love. The characters of Ramayana will continue to receive similar love."

Hamare Ram Aayenge is sung by Sonu Nigam.

IMAGE: Arun Govil, Sunil Lahiri and Dipika Chikhlia in the Ramanand Sagar's TV series Ramayana

Not only will Arun Govil, Sunil Lahiri and Deepika Chikhlia attend the ceremony, Moti Sagar, Ramanand Sagar's son, has also received an invitation.

"It is a great fortune that I have received this invitation. Being able to attend the ceremony and to get blessings would be a memory for a lifetime...they have arranged the entire programme already, so that nobody will face any issue. This temple has been built because of the efforts of PM (Narendra Damodardas) Modi," says Moti Sagar.

"Ramayan cooked the prasad. My father would be very pleased. He would've gone first and he would have gone several times if he were still alive today. He would have even purchased a house to worship Ram."

"After watching the complete Ramayan, one would have realised that Ram belongs to everyone," he adds. "There have been many stories like this; we received messages from people of different religions as there was a fight between two brothers, and after watching the Ramayan, they made peace with each other."

IMAGE: Arun Govil, Sunil Lahiri and Dipika Chikhlia in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan

Ramanand Sagar's first episode of Ramayan aired on January 25, 1987.

The Ramayan series was initially planned to consist of 52 episodes of 45-minute each. Due to great demand, it had to be extended three times, eventually terminating after 78 episodes.

In 2000, the government awarded Ramanand Sagar the Padma Shri.

IMAGE: Rakesh Bedi and Vindu Dara Singh in Ayodhya. Photograph: ANI Photo

Meanwhile, actors Rakesh Bedi and Vindu Dara Singh will perform the Ramleela ahead of the pran pratistha in Ayodhya.

Ramleela troupes from Nepal, Cambodia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Indonesia, and more have been invited to the Ramotsav celebrations.

Ramleela troupes from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Karnataka, Sikkim, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Chandigarh will present various events based on Lord Ram's life.