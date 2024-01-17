Will BCCI Give Kohli Permission For...

Virat Kohli has sought the BCCI's permission to attend the ceremony in Ayodhya, which is three days ahead of the opening Test against England in Hyderabad on January 25.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma receive the invitations for the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, January 16, 2024. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pari/X

India's batting talisman Virat Kohli and his wife actor Anushka Sharma on Tuesday received invitations to attend the Ram Temple pran pratishtha ceremony on January 22 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, Kohli has sought the BCCI's permission to attend the ceremony in Ayodhya, which is three days ahead of the opening Test against England in Hyderabad on January 25.

The buzz on social media platform X was that after the second T20I against Afghanistan in Indore, Kohli returned to his home in Mumbai where he received the invitation for the ceremony in Ayodhya. He then left for Bengaluru at noon on Tuesday to join his team-mates for practice on the eve of the third T20I.

Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni have also received invitations for the event in Ayodhya.