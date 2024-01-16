News
108-Foot Agarbatti Lit In Ayodhya

108-Foot Agarbatti Lit In Ayodhya

By REDIFF NEWS
January 16, 2024 16:30 IST
On January 16, 2024, devotees in Ayodhya lit the 108-feet incense stick that sent from Gujarat in the presence of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra President Mahant Nrityagopal Das Maharaj.

The stick weighs 3,610 kg and is almost 3.5 feet wide.

 

IMAGE: Devotees prepare to light the 108-feet incense stick. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Devotees light the incense stick. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A view of the 108-feet incense stick. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Devotees pay obeisance to the incense stick. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The stick being brought to Ayodhya from Gujarat's Vadodara for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram temple. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

