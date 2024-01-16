108-Foot Agarbatti Lit In Ayodhya

On January 16, 2024, devotees in Ayodhya lit the 108-feet incense stick that sent from Gujarat in the presence of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra President Mahant Nrityagopal Das Maharaj.

The stick weighs 3,610 kg and is almost 3.5 feet wide.

IMAGE: Devotees prepare to light the 108-feet incense stick. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Devotees light the incense stick. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view of the 108-feet incense stick. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Devotees pay obeisance to the incense stick. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: The stick being brought to Ayodhya from Gujarat's Vadodara for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram temple. Photograph: ANI Photo

