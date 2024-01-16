News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will Dhoni Go To Ayodhya?

Will Dhoni Go To Ayodhya?

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 16, 2024 09:13 IST
Photograph: BJP Jharkhand/X
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been invited to attend the Pran Pratishtha (consecration ceremony) of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22, 2024.

Dhoni was handed the invite by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Dhananjay Singh and Karmveer Singh at the Jharkhand state cricket association stadium in Ranchi on Monday, January 15, 2024.

'Today, State General Secretary (Organization) @bjpkarmveer and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's co-province executive Dhananjay Singh met the former captain of the Indian cricket team and pride of Jharkhand Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the JSCA Stadium to invite him for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya,' the BJP's Jharkhand unit tweeted.

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli have also been invited for the ceremony as has Olympic medallists P V Sindhu and Neeraj Chopra.

REDIFF CRICKET
