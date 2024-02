Say hello to Mr and Mrs Bhagnani!

Hours after their wedding, Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani posed for the media assembled outside the venue.

The couple wed in a dreamy wedding in Goa on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Rakul and Jackky can't keep their eyes off each other.

Jackky plants a kiss on his wife's forehead.

The couple greet the photographers with folded hands.

The bridal outfits have been designed by Tarun Tahiliani.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar