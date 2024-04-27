News
If elected, INDIA bloc to have 5 PMs in 5 years: Modi

If elected, INDIA bloc to have 5 PMs in 5 years: Modi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 27, 2024 21:50 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday targeted the Congress-led INDI alliance, saying it is mulling to have five prime ministers in five years if voted to power.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha polls in Kolhapur on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a rally at Kolhapur in western Maharashtra, Modi said the opposition bloc cannot even reach a three-digit figure or "at the doorstep of forming a government, but has plans to have one prime minister every year if they get a chance".

"In Karnataka, Congress has planned to rotate the post of the chief minister by handing it to the deputy chief minister after 2.5 years. They had this arrangement in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan as well," he said.

Modi said the Congress wants to extend the "Karnataka model wherein Muslims were inducted in the 27 per cent quota for OBCs", in the entire country.

"The Congress-led alliance has vowed to murder social justice," he said and accused the Congress of stooping low for appeasement and vote bank politics.

"Congress wants to change the Constitution and rob Dalits, OBCs of quota benefits for religion-based reservation," he said.

 

Modi said the Congress had not only opposed the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya but also declined the invitation for its consecration.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi over wealth distribution, Modi said, "The Congress shehzade wants to search your wealth and distribute it to those who the party had said to have the first right on the country's resources".

"The Congress wanted to impose inheritance tax and rob people of their inheritance. Such people shouldn't get even a slight chance of coming to power," he added.

He said the NDA is leading 2-0 in the first two phases of Lok Sabha elections.

"Kolhapur is known as a football hub. With the second phase of polling completed, I will say the NDA is leading 2-0 while the Congress alliance engaged in anti-India policies and politics of hate has scored two self-goals," he added.

I am sure voters will score such a 'goal' in the third phase that the INDI alliance will be vanquished, Modi said, adding that in the subsequent phases, the INDIA bloc should be handed a resounding defeat.

"The Congress manifesto says Article 370 will be restored and CAA will be repealed. Can anyone change Modi's decisions? And if they do so, do they know what will be the repercussions?" he asked.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
