News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » UP: Students write 'Jai Shri Ram' on answer sheets, clear exam

UP: Students write 'Jai Shri Ram' on answer sheets, clear exam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 27, 2024 20:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Two professors of a state-run university here have been suspended after an RTI response revealed that four students allegedly cleared exams with 56 per cent after writing 'Jai Shri Ram' and names of Indian team cricketers as part of several answers.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: PTI Photo

Dr Vandana Singh, Vice-chancellor of Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, said the varsity's examination committee convened a meeting over the matter on Wednesday and found two teachers -- Dr Ashutosh Gupta and Dr Vinay Verma -- guilty of wrong evaluation.

A decision has been taken to take disciplinary action relieving them of their duties and it will be presented before the Executive Council for a final decision, the VC said.

An investigation into the allegation over the professors extorting money from the four first-year students is underway, she added.

 

The matter come to light when Divyanshu Singh, a former student of the university, sought information under the Right to Information Act after coming to know about some students of first and second semester of the D Pharma course were passed in a test despite writing wrong answers.

Singh said he had filed the RTI on August 3, 2023 and also demanded re-evaluation of the answer sheets of the particular students.

According to the RTI response, the students had written '?Jai Shri Ram' and names of several Indian cricketers such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya in the middle of their answers, Singh said.

The students scored 42 marks out of 75, which is 56 per cent, he added.

With these facts emerging in the RTI response, the former student wrote a letter to Raj Bhavan, alleging that a professor had passed the students by taking money.

Singh had also sent the complaints along with affidavits to the Raj Bhavan, taking cognisance of which the LG's office had ordered investigation and action on December 21, 2023, he said.

On this, the university had set up an inquiry committee to probe the matter. A re-evaluation by two external examiners was conducted in which the four students scored zero.

The inquiry committee in its report to the varsity's vice-chancellor held the two teachers guilty, he said. A meeting was held on Wednesday and the two professors were suspended.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Bihar students are putting money in their answersheets
Why Bihar students are putting money in their answersheets
To curb cheating, K'taka students made to wear cartons
To curb cheating, K'taka students made to wear cartons
How to prevent exam scams
How to prevent exam scams
Kejriwal in jail, wife holds massive roadshow in Delhi
Kejriwal in jail, wife holds massive roadshow in Delhi
If Modi can stop wars, then why can't he...: Priyanka
If Modi can stop wars, then why can't he...: Priyanka
PIX: McGurk, Stubbs run riot as Delhi Capitals down MI
PIX: McGurk, Stubbs run riot as Delhi Capitals down MI
Big win for Go First lessors
Big win for Go First lessors
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Class X student stabbed for not showing answers in exam

Class X student stabbed for not showing answers in exam

Bihar: Nearly 300 caught cheating in Class 10 exams

Bihar: Nearly 300 caught cheating in Class 10 exams

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances