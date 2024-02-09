News
Date Night For Rakul-Jackky

Date Night For Rakul-Jackky

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 09, 2024 16:16 IST
A screening of Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor's new release Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was held in Mumbai on Thursday night.

Kriti Sanon gives her heart away.

 

Shahid Kapoor rocks the casual look.

 

His wife Mira Rajput Kapoor reviews the film: 'Complete laughter riot! Entertainment overload after ages! Love, laughter, masti, dancing and heart touching message at the end @kritisanon you were Pitch Perfect! @shahidkapoor The OG Lover-boy, there's no one like you. You made my heart melt. WATCH TBMAUJ NOW! DIL SE HASAAYA.'

 

Shahid's mum Neelima Azeem and brother Ishaan Khatter cheer for him.

Ishaan writes, '#TBMAUJ what a laugh riot! And such a deceptively clever and provocative film! Enjoyed thoroughly @shahidkapoor what a priceless performer you are bhai. Can't imagine anyone else bringing both the laughs and the depth the way you did. @kritisanon how incredibly you've aced such a tricky role! Sifra is iconic no.'

 

Pankaj Kapur arrives with wife Supriya Pathak, daughter Sanah, son Ruhaan and his wife Manukriti Pahwa.

 

Kriti's sister, Nupur Sanon.

 

Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who are getting married on February 21, step out for a movie.

 

Janhvi Kapoor.

 

Kunal Kemmu.

 

Laxman Utekar is among the producers of the film. He also directed Kriti in Luka Chuppi and Mimi earlier.

 

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Director duo Aradhana Sah and Amit Joshi.

 

Choreographer duo Shazia Samji and Piyush Bhagat.

 

Kriti takes a picture with the paps.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

