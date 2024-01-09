This Is Rakul's Favourite Thing To Do...

Rakul Singh knows how to make a sartorial splash.

At times sporty, at times feminine and flirty, she seems to be beach-ready all through the year.

The actor will give you a style lesson on how to bring some razzle-dazzle in your life with her beachwear.

IMAGE: When she is not throwing 'happiness around like a confetti', Rakul tries some candid posing as she plays around in the sand, showcasing her tropical bikini.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: This sun-kissed beauty takes her love for blooms a notch higher with that garland of flowers.

IMAGE: 'No points for guessing my fav place,' shares Rakul.

Doesn't her pastel pink monokini contrast beautifully with the light blue ocean?

IMAGE: When she is surrounded by nature, Rakul finds her zen.

Flaunting her back in a pretty dress, the actor proves she is not one to hide away from the sun.

IMAGE: Life is a breeze for Rakul, who embraces it with open arms in a gorgeous kaftan.

IMAGE: Rakul's sarong doubles up as an off-the-shoulder dress.

Guess what she pairs it with? Yup, her chilled-out attitude.

IMAGE: The checked romper and white rimmed sunglasses spell effortless ease.