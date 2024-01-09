News
This Is Rakul's Favourite Thing To Do...

This Is Rakul's Favourite Thing To Do...

By REDIFF STYLE
January 09, 2024 08:55 IST
Rakul Singh knows how to make a sartorial splash. 

At times sporty, at times feminine and flirty, she seems to be beach-ready all through the year. 

The actor will give you a style lesson on how to bring some razzle-dazzle in your life with her beachwear. 

IMAGE: When she is not throwing 'happiness around like a confetti', Rakul tries some candid posing as she plays around in the sand, showcasing her tropical bikini.   
Photographs: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: This sun-kissed beauty takes her love for blooms a notch higher with that garland of flowers. 

 

IMAGE: 'No points for guessing my fav place,' shares Rakul.
Doesn't her pastel pink monokini contrast beautifully with the light blue ocean?

 

IMAGE: When she is surrounded by nature, Rakul finds her zen. 
Flaunting her back in a pretty dress, the actor proves she is not one to hide away from the sun. 

 

IMAGE: Life is a breeze for Rakul, who embraces it with open arms in a gorgeous kaftan. 

 

IMAGE: Rakul's sarong doubles up as an off-the-shoulder dress.
Guess what she pairs it with? Yup, her chilled-out attitude. 

 

IMAGE: The checked romper and white rimmed sunglasses spell effortless ease.

