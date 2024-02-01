How PM Changed Rakul-Jackky's Shaadi Destination

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani have chosen to tie the knot in an intimate two-day celebration in Goa on February 21.

The couple had originally planned a destination wedding overseas, but they made a last-minute decision to align with Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi's call for families to host their wedding festivities within India.

A source close to the couple revealed, "Rakul and Jackky had initially planned for their wedding to take place in the Middle East. After nearly six months of meticulous planning, everything was pretty much in order."

"But following the call from the PM in December, urging rich and influential families to choose India as the venue for their big life events, Rakul and Jackky reconsidered their plans and relocated the wedding to India. Their decision, made in mid-December, necessitated a complete reset, involving the destination and accommodation."

Stay tuned for more details on Rakul and Jackky's wedding.