Rakul Has Some Advice For You

Huma turns up the heat... Sunny watches Kennedy... Shanaya explores London...
Rakul Preet has some advice for her admirers: 'Mud mud ke na dekh.'
Janhvi Kapoor announces her next film, Ulajh: 'The price of secrets is higher in the world of Diplomacy. #Ulajh - Shoot begins at the end of the month.'
Ulajh also features Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Matthew.
Award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria makes his Bollywood debut.
Tara Sutaria looks drop-dead-gorgeous for a jewellery photoshoot in a glitzy, heavily embroidered gold lehenga-choli set teamed with a statement neckpiece, matching earrings and bangles.
'And you became like coffee, in the deliciousness, and the bitterness, and the addiction,' says poetry lover Huma Qureshi as she turns up the heat in a slinky red outfit.
Mouni Roy shares a pretty picture from the Roy archives because why not!
Throwback to Sayani Gupta falling in love with an adorable puppy while exploring Santorini in Greece.
Sunny Leone watches Kennedy at a special screening with Director Anurag Kashyap.
Kennedy premieres at the Cannes film festival this month.
Shanaya Kapoor nails the denim-on-denim look while enjoying cherry blossoms in London.
Sharmila Tagore takes a trip to New York's Central Park with daughter Saba to kickstart Mother's Day week celebrations.
Like Shamita Shetty's bold and experimental look?