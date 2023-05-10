Rakul Has Some Advice For You

Huma turns up the heat... Sunny watches Kennedy... Shanaya explores London...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Preet/Instagram

Rakul Preet has some advice for her admirers: 'Mud mud ke na dekh.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor announces her next film, Ulajh: 'The price of secrets is higher in the world of Diplomacy. #Ulajh - Shoot begins at the end of the month.'

Ulajh also features Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Matthew.

Award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria makes his Bollywood debut.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria looks drop-dead-gorgeous for a jewellery photoshoot in a glitzy, heavily embroidered gold lehenga-choli set teamed with a statement neckpiece, matching earrings and bangles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

'And you became like coffee, in the deliciousness, and the bitterness, and the addiction,' says poetry lover Huma Qureshi as she turns up the heat in a slinky red outfit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy shares a pretty picture from the Roy archives because why not!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Throwback to Sayani Gupta falling in love with an adorable puppy while exploring Santorini in Greece.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone watches Kennedy at a special screening with Director Anurag Kashyap.

Kennedy premieres at the Cannes film festival this month.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor nails the denim-on-denim look while enjoying cherry blossoms in London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharmila Tagore/Instagram

Sharmila Tagore takes a trip to New York's Central Park with daughter Saba to kickstart Mother's Day week celebrations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

Like Shamita Shetty's bold and experimental look?