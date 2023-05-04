News
Time For Your Weekly Bollywood Quiz

Time For Your Weekly Bollywood Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
Last updated on: May 04, 2023 18:37 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Stars, suspense, it’s all there in our fun and fabulous Bollywood quiz. All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

Score a perfect 10 on 10 by identifying the right movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Govinda Naam Mera
B. Jugjugg Jeeyo
C. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
  C. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
 
A. Darlings
B. Dear Zindagi
C. Kalank
  A. Darlings
 
A. Yuva
B. Bluffmaster!
C. Run
  B. Bluffmaster!
 
A. Double XL
B. Ghoomketu
C. Monica, O My Darling
  A. Double XL
 
A. Talaash
B. Jism
C. Luck By Chance
  A. Talaash
 
A. Tiger Zinda Hai
B. Mere Brother Ki Dulhan
C. Zero
  C. Zero
 
A. Helicopter Eela
B. Pad Man
C. Chup: Revenge of the Artist
  B. Pad Man
 
A. Hum Kissi Se Kum Nahin
B. Dhai Akshar Prem Ke
C. Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai
  A. Hum Kissi Se Kum Nahin
 
A. Chef
B. Wake Up Sid
C. Duplicate
  B. Wake Up Sid
 
A. Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein
B. Ek Hasina Thi
C. Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega
  C. Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
