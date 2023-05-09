'She's A Natural-Born Camera Chameleon'

'When she is on screen, you can't take your eyes off her.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sai Pallavi/Instagram

In a career of 10 years, Sai Pallavi -- who turns 31 on Tuesday, May 9 -- has made spontaneity her trademark.

Naga Chaitanya, who worked with the actor in the Telugu film Love Story, tells Subhash K Jha, "Sai is amazing. When she is on screen, you can't take your eyes off her. She is a natural-born camera chameleon."

In Love Story, Sai plays Mouni, a spirited girl from the village with a dark secret, determined to make something of her life in the city.

Mouni's neighbour is a zumba instructor Revanth, played by Naga Chaitanya.

Sai simply merges into her significant other's dreams, and is an absolute natural.

IMAGE: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in Love Story.

In the Telugu costume drama Shyam Singha Roy, it's hard to take your eyes off the flames of passion between Shyam Singha Roy and the lovely Devdasi Maithrayee.

The romance unravels in Kolkata in the early 1970s.

Maithrayee is rechristened Rosie.

Sai Pallavi as Maithrayee/Rosie echoes the vulnerable yet strong personality of Waheeda Rehman in Guide.

Watching Sai dance, even Waheedaji would smile in approval.

IMAGE: Nani and Sai Pallavi in Shyam Singha Roy.

Sai Pallavi's best performance to date is in Gargi, where she plays a working class girl.

Her father Brahmanand (R S Shivaji) is a watchman, and Gargi works as a school teacher. She is engaged to marry a man who is considerate and amusing.

Her peaceful existence comes tumbling down when her father is held as an accused in a gruesome crime.

The stigmatisation of Gargi's family, the isolation and humiliation and the trial by media are played out sensitively.

IMAGE: Sai Pallavi in Gargi.