Vidyut Jammwal's Toughest Job Is...

'We always have a stunt double, but I let him sit at home because I love performing my action scenes.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidyut Jammwal/Instagram

Vidyut Jammwal, who forayed into Bollywood as an anti-hero with the 2011 John Abraham starrer Force, has established himself as an action star.

Best known for leading the Commando and Khuda Haafiz franchises, the actor's daredevil stunts have impressed one and all.

Vidyut is currently looking forward to the release of IB 71, which marks his production debut.

Set in 1971, the film is revolves around a covert operation undertaken by the Intelligence Bureau. A slight deviation from his usual action avatar, Vidyut will play a dramatic role in IB 71.

"In IB 71, we are telling a story that has not been talked about for 50 years. To make a film like this, you've to put in immense hard work," Vidyut tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com.

What are the challenges of making a film inspired on real events?

First of all, you have to do a lot of research.

You're talking about something not many people know about.

The toughest task is to dig deep and bring out the real story.

IMAGE: Vidyut in IB 71.

Are you trying to transition from action to dramatic roles with IB 71?

No, nothing like that. The story required me to do that.

If you see any Intelligence Bureau officer, it is not just about bravery, bravado or faith; they are also highly intelligent beings.

There are not many films that talk about the secret service and how they go about their mission. This was how the story was meant to be.

What goes through your mind when you perform high-octane action scenes?

I feel incredibly lucky that I'm performing them on my own. I really enjoy doing it and that's why I am in the movies.

I love doing what I do. We always have a stunt double, but I let him sit at home because I love performing my action scenes.

Why is India lagging behind in making truly international action spectacles?

I don't feel we are lagging behind.

Watch Commando 3, Khuda Haafiz or even Pathaan. They are incredible.

Would like you to direct an action film?

Not at all. But I would like to do more and more of them as an actor.

If you had to collaborate with another actor for an action film, who would you collaborate with?

Whoever is excited to work with me, I'd say yes.

Shah Rukh Khan is the biggest action superstar.

In the world, it is Tom Cruise right now.

We have Jr NTR, who's a very good friend of mine.

There's also Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, and so many others.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidyut Jammwal/Instagram

How did you decide to become a producer?

There was no strategy.

A friend of mine came to me with the idea of IB 71.

We took it to Sankalp Reddy (director).

We watered it, nurtured it and here we are right now.

How did you come up with the name Action Hero Films?

There were many other options like Vidyut Jammwal Films etc.

The name Action Hero Films stuck with me because whenever I travel around the world, people say, 'You are the action hero of India.'

I thought this would be the perfect name for my company because it is my identity too.

IMAGE: Vidyut in a scene from Commando 3.

Your films are all actioners. Would you ever want to explore another genre?

As a producer and actor, I definitely want to explore as many emotions as possible via different stories.

I have done action-romance.

My next film Crakk is India's first extreme sports film.

I'm also reading a comedy script, and very excited about it.

With YRF's spy universe picking up, action is the flavour of the season. Would you like to create something like that for yourself?

I don't have to follow in their footsteps. Everybody has a different journey.

As of now, this is my spy universe. I have done the Commando series, which is also a spy universe.

I am not thinking about what I will do in the future. Whatever I am doing at the moment, I give my best to it.