Kareena Gets Ready For The Week

Sonam-Anand celebrate anniversary...Deepika misses Irrfan...Soha gets ready for Mother's Day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

That's Kareena Kapoor's 'Let's see what you got in store for me' look!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sharing adorable pictures with hubby Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja posts a beautiful message on their seventh wedding anniversary.

'It's our Anniversary! Everyday I thank my stars that I got you as my life partner and soulmate. Thank you for the best best 7 years of my life. Filled with laughter, passion, long conversations, music, travel, long drives and most importantly bringing up our beautiful Vayu. Love you my jaan.

'I'll forever be your girlfriend, best friend and wife, Everyday with you is truly phenomenal.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anand Ahuja/Instagram

Anand replies with his own set of favourite pictures and this post: 'My Instagram was anyways Sonam & Sneakers, now it's Sonam, Sneakers and Son. #VayusParents #EverydayPhenomenal Happy Anniversary.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan posts a loved-up picture with wife Natasha Dalal and says, 'Happy birthday. I miss you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone gets nostalgic as her film Piku turns 8.

She shares a BTS picture from the movie and writes, 'It's been 8 years since this gem of a movie released with these 2 very special people. And if I could relive this experience all over again, I'd do it in a heartbeat.

'Irrfan, I miss you! Amitabh Bachchan, Shoojit Sircar and Juhi Chaturvedi..I love you. To everyone who made this film possible, thank you for your energy.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram

Nothing is going to happen unless you make it happen: That's Kunal Kemmu's life mantra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan, on the other hand, ushers in Mother's Day celebrations early by hugging daughter Inaaya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Haasan/Instagram

Shruti Haasan drives away her Monday blues by snuggling with her buddy Clara.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Like Hina Khan's gym hairstyle? She says it's her braid hair day!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry is holidaying in the Maldives because it's the best way to relax, refresh and recharge.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parth Samthaan/Instagram

Television actor Parth Samthaan starts shooting for his debut South film, says, 'I have always been a fan of South films and now starting my own chapter in it. gratitude.'