News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Rajkummar-Patralekhaa Worship Lalbaugcha Raja

Rajkummar-Patralekhaa Worship Lalbaugcha Raja

Source: ANI
September 12, 2024 17:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have a lot to be grateful for this year, and they bow down to Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja to offer their prayers of thanks and seek his blessings.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Rajkummar's Stree 2 is the year's biggest blockbuster, even getting ready to beat Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Patralekhaa, meanwhile, puts in a commendable performance in Netflix's thrilling Web series, IC: 814: The Kandahar Hijack.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Rajkummar is already looking forward to his next release, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa,Vthe retro film also features Triptii Dimri and opens in theatres on October 11.

Then, there's Maalik, directed by Pulkit (Bhakshak). The film also stars Medha Shankr (12th Fail).

Photograph: ANI Photo

Shilpa Shetty also visited Lalbaugcha Raja with husband Raj Kundra, mother Sunanda Shetty and sister Shamita Shetty.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

The ladies wore shades of red and stood out in the throng of devotees.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Watch Shilpa and her family arrive for darshan.

A couple of days earlier, a major star from the world of politics worshipped Lalbaugcha Raja.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Mumbai's First Sarvajanik Bappa
PIX: Mumbai's First Sarvajanik Bappa
Don't Miss! Mumbai's Most Famous Ganpatis
Don't Miss! Mumbai's Most Famous Ganpatis
Mangaluru Celebrates The God Of New Beginnings
Mangaluru Celebrates The God Of New Beginnings
CPI-M Leader Sitaram Yechury Passes Away
CPI-M Leader Sitaram Yechury Passes Away
Akhilesh stopped...: Mayawati on end of BSP-SP ties
Akhilesh stopped...: Mayawati on end of BSP-SP ties
What Did Paes Discuss With SportsMin?
What Did Paes Discuss With SportsMin?
Junior docs agree to talks, 30 medics to meet Mamata
Junior docs agree to talks, 30 medics to meet Mamata

More like this

Brilliant! A Toy Themed GaneshUtsav

Brilliant! A Toy Themed GaneshUtsav

Wow! A 150 Year Old Ganpati Tradition

Wow! A 150 Year Old Ganpati Tradition

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances