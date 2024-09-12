Rajkummar-Patralekhaa Worship Lalbaugcha Raja

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have a lot to be grateful for this year, and they bow down to Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja to offer their prayers of thanks and seek his blessings.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Rajkummar's Stree 2 is the year's biggest blockbuster, even getting ready to beat Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Patralekhaa, meanwhile, puts in a commendable performance in Netflix's thrilling Web series, IC: 814: The Kandahar Hijack.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Rajkummar is already looking forward to his next release, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa,Vthe retro film also features Triptii Dimri and opens in theatres on October 11.

Then, there's Maalik, directed by Pulkit (Bhakshak). The film also stars Medha Shankr (12th Fail).

Photograph: ANI Photo

Shilpa Shetty also visited Lalbaugcha Raja with husband Raj Kundra, mother Sunanda Shetty and sister Shamita Shetty.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The ladies wore shades of red and stood out in the throng of devotees.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Watch Shilpa and her family arrive for darshan.

A couple of days earlier, a major star from the world of politics worshipped Lalbaugcha Raja.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com