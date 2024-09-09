Box Office: Stree 2 Gets Ready To Beat Jawan

IMAGE: Varun Dhawan makes a special appearance in a song in Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor.

Currently in its fourth weekend, Stree 2 added around Rs 23 crore (Rs 230 million), which is a really good number. So many films this year have struggled to get this much in their very first weekend.

In the process, the Rajkummar Rao Shraddha Kapoor starrer has met its next huge milestone: Rs 550 crore (Rs 5.5 billion).

While the lifetime score of Gadar 2 and Pathaan is history now, next up is Animal, which would be crossed in a couple of days.

The biggest of them all is Jawan and indications are that the Hindi version of last year's biggest hit will be challenged by this year's surprise blockbuster.

Stree 2 still has a lot of ammunition left, as evidenced in the double digit score that it managed on Sunday. This shows that audiences are still warming up to the film and there would be continued footfalls for the rest of the month as well, since there are no big releases coming up.

IMAGE: Vijay plays father and son in GOAT.

Meanwhile, Vijay's Tamil film GOAT has been doing good business in the south but its Hindi version has fared ordinarily.

The film was hardly promoted and marketed for an all-India arrival..

Moreover, it didn't even find a release in national theatre chains. As a result, its release was fractured at just a few centres and theatres, and that shows in the collections as well.

Released on Thursday, the film's extended four-day weekend numbers stand around the Rs 12 crore (Rs 120 million) mark and while it is still better than many other dubbed releases, one waits to see the distance it covers.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.