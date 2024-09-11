Mangaluru Celebrates The God Of New Beginnings

Photograph: Kind courtesy the Keshav Smriti Samvardhana Samithi

Mangaluru, the beautiful city nestled on the coast of Karnataka, is known for its vibrant Ganesh Utsav celebration.

For decades, this festival has been an important part of its cultural calendar.

Two prominent organisations, the Hindu Yuva Sene and the Keshav Smriti Samvardhana Samithi at Sanganiketan, have a pivotal role in shaping Mangaluru's Ganesh Utsav celebrations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hindu Yuva Sene

Founded in 1989, the Hindu Yuva Sene puts up a grand annual public pandal, a towering structure adorned with intricate decorations.

The centrepiece of this pandal is a magnificent Ganesha idol that has grown in size over the years. This year's idol, weighing approximately 750 kilogrammes, is one of the largest in the city.

“A unique feature of our Ganpati idol is its right-facing trunk, believed to be a powerful symbol of wish fulfilment," explains Sandeep Nandanapura, the joint secretary of the Hindu Yuva Sene.

"Unlike other idols made from plaster of Paris, ours is crafted from mud sourced from Kundapura. Our sculptor, Naveen Acharya, ensures that the idol's weight increases each year."

The Hindu Yuva Sene actively engages in social work too. They organise blood donation camps, providing thousands of units of blood to local hospitals.

The organisation also operates a free ambulance service and supports girls' education.

Photograph: Kind courtesy the Keshav Smriti Samvardhana Samithi

The Sanghaniketan Ganeshotsava, established in 1948, is another prominent organiser of Ganesh Utsav celebrations in Mangaluru.

Known for its adherence to tradition, the Sanghaniketan Ganeshotsava has been a guiding light for other pandals in the city. They host a five-day celebration, a practice they began in 1955.

They refrain from using Bollywood songs during the festivities. Additionally, they don't use dhol players from Nashik or burst crackers, says their vice president, Satish Prabhu.

While their idol is smaller than the one hosted by the Hindu Yuva Sene, it has remained a consistent five feet tall over the years.

Suresh Kamath, the general secretary of the Sanghaniketan Ganeshotsava, emphasises that their goal is to celebrate Ganesh Utsav with religious rituals only and bring people together as a community.

Photograph: Kind courtesy the Keshav Smriti Samvardhana Samithi

Mangaluru's Ganesh Utsav celebrations have managed to preserve their traditional essence.

Photograph: Kind courtesy the Keshav Smriti Samvardhana Samithi

The city comes together to celebrate the God of New Beginnings, seamlessly intertwining devotion, community service and tradition.