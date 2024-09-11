News
Amitbhai Bows To Lalbaugcha Raja

Amitbhai Bows To Lalbaugcha Raja

By REDIFF NEWS
September 11, 2024 08:23 IST
Home Minister Amit A Shah took a break from his frenetic governmental and political decision making to worship at the famed Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati pandal in Mumbai.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Lalbaugcha Raja Today

IMAGE: Amit A Shah seek Lalbaugcha Raja's blessings Ganpati. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

AMIT SHAH, EKNATH SHINDE, DEVENDRA FADNAVIS, RAO SAHEB DANVE PATIL, DEEPAK KESARKAR, VINOD TAWDE, ASHISH SHELAR TOOK DARSHAN AT LALBAUG RAJA TODAY

IMAGE: Amit A Shah, accompanied by wife Sonalben Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Raosaheb Danve, Vinod Tawde, Ashish Shelar and Deepak Kesarkar, at the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his wife Sonal Shah at Lalbaugcha Raja

IMAGE: Sonalben Shah was at her husband's side when they worshipped Lalbaugcha Raja in south central Mumbai, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his wife Sonal Shah at Lalbaugcha Raja

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his wife Sonal Shah at Lalbaugcha Raja

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

SEE: Amit A Shah seeks Lalbaugcha Raja's blessings

 

SEE: Devotees seek Lalbaugcha Raja's blessings

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 

