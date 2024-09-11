Amitbhai Bows To Lalbaugcha Raja

Home Minister Amit A Shah took a break from his frenetic governmental and political decision making to worship at the famed Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati pandal in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Amit A Shah seek Lalbaugcha Raja's blessings Ganpati. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Amit A Shah, accompanied by wife Sonalben Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Raosaheb Danve, Vinod Tawde, Ashish Shelar and Deepak Kesarkar, at the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

IMAGE: Sonalben Shah was at her husband's side when they worshipped Lalbaugcha Raja in south central Mumbai, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

