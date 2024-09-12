Brilliant! A Toy Themed GaneshUtsav

Dear Readers, we asked you to send us your Lord Ganesha pictures.

You've overwhelmed us with your response.

Thank you!

Wishing you all a Happy Ganesh Utsav.

Check out the interesting ways in which people across India and abroad are celebrating the festival.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vinay Prakash Mavani

Who would have thought about having a stationery and toy-themed Ganesh Utsav?

The innovative idea is artistically presented here by Mumbai-based reader Vinay Prakash Mavani.

The entire decoration, as you can see, has been created using useful stationery and toys that Vinay plans to donate to needy kids post the festival.

What a creative and thoughtful idea, Vinay!

Photographs: Kind courtesy Rahul Kirkinde

Thane resident Rahul Kirkinde has been celebrating Ganesh Utsav for 27 years now.

Their Ayodhya-themed Lord Ganesha features Lord Ram and Hanuman.

IMAGES: A close-up of their Ganesha (above). (Below) The Kirkinde family, in matching 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' tees and lovely smiles.

Rahul says, "The theme for this year was the consecration of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

"All the four generations of the Kirkinde family sought blessings from Bappa.

"As per our tradition, the Ganpati murti is made with shadu (clay) and the decoration is eco-friendly.

"In these two days, Bappa has brought immense positivity to our home which will last for the entire year."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arun Khanna

Arun Khanna clicked these two young devotees, Advika and Shine, posing with Lord Ganesha at the Maharashtra Mandal in Chandigarh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Pratap Singh and Anushree Meshram

Ganesh Utsav reminds us of the true spirit of a festive celebration that blurs boundaries and unites people.

Sharing this picture of Lord Ganesha at their home, Ajay Pratap Singh from Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, says: "This is fourth year Lord Ganesha is visiting our home.

"It's not a very popular festival here but since my wife, Anushree Meshram, is a Maharashtrian, it has become a tradition for us."

Photograph: Kind courtesy C Basava Raj

Reader C Basava Raj's daughter, Varshini, who lives in New Panvel, Navi Mumbai, proudly sent us this picture of her handmade eco-friendly Lord Ganesha.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Hitesh Singh

Hitesh Singh tells us how he welcomed Lord Ganesha in Dubai with his family and friends.

IMAGE: Hitesh and his guests.

He says, "This is the second year of our Ganesh Utsav celebrations. We have kept Ganpati Bappa for seven days this year.

"Like every year, we celebrate the festival with huge enthusiasm. We have guests on all seven days."

IMAGE: Hitesh's son, Advik, has created special artwork for Lord Ganesha.





IMAGE: Hitesh with his wife, Shalu and Advik.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Kushal M Thakkar

Kushal M Thakkar from Kharghar describes how the 10-day festival brings people of all ages together.

"Lord Ganesha has a special place in my heart because Ganesh Chaturthi bridges the gap between family and friends," he says.

Dear Readers, all have our own ways of welcoming the Vignaharta.

How are you celebrating Ganeshotsav this year?

Have you brought Lord Ganesha home or will you be visiting Him at the residence of your family and friends?

If He is visiting your home, do you have a theme? Have you made the idol yourself?

Is there a favourite prasad you make for Lord Ganesha? Do share the recipe and pictures with us.

Will you go pandal hopping? Or do you have an unforgettable memory related to Lord Ganesha? We'd love to hear about it.

