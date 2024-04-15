Film folk have mastered the art of taking the most amazing selfies, just about anywhere!

And the recent trend is to make the pictures au naturale!

So who looks the best in these no make-up selfies?

Namrata Thakker picks some favourites and asks you, dear reader, to vote!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

'Little soul and sun,' says Alia Bhatt, flaunting her freckles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone takes a selfie while getting her hair done.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

What's the secret behind Tara Sutaria's flawless skin?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor shows us what her no make-up, lazy Sunday looks like.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor goes without make-up because she's...well, so gorgeous even without those layers of paint, right?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoys some cuddles with daughter Malti Marie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan's goofy yet infectious smile is all she needs to look stunning.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Here's Sobhita Dhulipala with her sea-fie!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Keerthy Suresh can't get enough of her fur buddy Nyke.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

'Comfy as comfy can be,' that's how Esha Deol feels without all the makeup on a Sunday.

Who Looks Gorgeous Without Make-Up? VOTE!