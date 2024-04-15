Film folk have mastered the art of taking the most amazing selfies, just about anywhere!
And the recent trend is to make the pictures au naturale!
So who looks the best in these no make-up selfies?
Namrata Thakker picks some favourites and asks you, dear reader, to vote!
'Little soul and sun,' says Alia Bhatt, flaunting her freckles.
Deepika Padukone takes a selfie while getting her hair done.
What's the secret behind Tara Sutaria's flawless skin?
Shraddha Kapoor shows us what her no make-up, lazy Sunday looks like.
Janhvi Kapoor goes without make-up because she's...well, so gorgeous even without those layers of paint, right?
Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoys some cuddles with daughter Malti Marie.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's goofy yet infectious smile is all she needs to look stunning.
Here's Sobhita Dhulipala with her sea-fie!
Keerthy Suresh can't get enough of her fur buddy Nyke.
'Comfy as comfy can be,' that's how Esha Deol feels without all the makeup on a Sunday.
Who Looks Gorgeous Without Make-Up? VOTE!