SRK, Ananya, Suhana, AbRam Electrify Eden

Photographs: BCCI

Cricket wasn't the only star attraction at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders, turned heads with a heartwarming family visit for the IPL game against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Suhana Khan, SRK's daughter, accompanied her dad, adding a touch of glamour to KKR's cheering section. Social media went into a frenzy as the cameras caught Suhana, looking chic, enjoying the match alongside daddy dearest.

The real scene-stealer was Shah Rukh's adorable youngest child AbRam who joined his Abba to cheer on KKR.

Adding to the buzz was Bollywood star Ananya Panday, a close friend of Suhana's.