Rediff.com  » Movies » SRK, Ananya, Suhana, AbRam Electrify Eden

SRK, Ananya, Suhana, AbRam Electrify Eden

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 15, 2024 11:21 IST
Shahrukh Khan

Photographs: BCCI

Cricket wasn't the only star attraction at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders, turned heads with a heartwarming family visit for the IPL game against the Lucknow Super Giants.

 

Shahrukh Khan

Suhana Khan, SRK's daughter, accompanied her dad, adding a touch of glamour to KKR's cheering section. Social media went into a frenzy as the cameras caught Suhana, looking chic, enjoying the match alongside daddy dearest.

The real scene-stealer was Shah Rukh's adorable youngest child AbRam who joined his Abba to cheer on KKR.

KKR

Adding to the buzz was Bollywood star Ananya Panday, a close friend of Suhana's.

KKR

 

KKR

 

KKR

REDIFF MOVIES
