Rediff.com  » Movies » Nayanthara Celebrates New Year With Twins

Nayanthara Celebrates New Year With Twins

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 15, 2024 12:53 IST
Film folk brought in the New Year -- known through so many names like Vishu, Puthandu, Pohela Boishakh, Baisakhi, Bihu, Cheiraoba -- and shared pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nayanthara/Instagram

Nayanthara celebrates the Malayalam New Year Vishu and the Tamil New Year Puthandu with husband Vignesh Shivan and their sons Ulagam and Uyir.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu celebrates the Bengali New Year with daughter Devi and wishes, 'Shubho poila boishakh Shubho nobo borsho'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy celebrates the Bengali New Year as well as Vishu with husband Suraj Nambiar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

Adah Sharma, whose maternal grandparents, the Kochas, have Malayali origins, celebrates Vishu with a Kathakali dancer.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra visits a gurdwara for Baisakhi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mamta Mohandas/Instagram

'Shine on .. Happy Vishu to all of you #vishuashamsakal,' says Mamta Mohandas.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhagyashree/Instagram

'Mere desh ki dharti sona ugle, ugle heere moti, mere desh ki dharti....love my India. Baisakhi ki bahut bahut shubhkamnaye!', says Bhagyashree.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manju Warrier/Instagram

Manju Warrier posts, 'Happy Vishu! Mirror what you admire. Reflect what you desire. Attract what you expect. Become what you respect.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohanlal/Instagram

Mohanlal shows us his perfect Vishu Kani. Traditionally, it consists of coconut, betel nuts, yellow flowers, coins, currency notes, a white dhoti, rice, lemon, cucumber, a jackfruit, a mirror, kajal and a sacred book.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kushboo/Instagram

Kushboo and her husband Sundar celebrate Vishu and Puthandu.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rannvijay Singha/Instagram

Rannvijay Singha celebrates Baisakhi with wife Priyanka, daughter Kainaat and son Jahaanvir.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tovino Thomas/Instagram

Tovino Thomas gives us a peek into his Vishu celebrations in Sri Lanka.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram

Randeep Hooda and wife Lin Laishram celebrate the Manipuri New Year, 'Happy #Cheiraoba Missing Manipur. Praying for peace and harmony and back to normalcy for Manipur.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin celebrates Baisakhi in a sarson ka khet.

REDIFF MOVIES
