Nayanthara Celebrates New Year With Twins

Film folk brought in the New Year -- known through so many names like Vishu, Puthandu, Pohela Boishakh, Baisakhi, Bihu, Cheiraoba -- and shared pictures on social media.
Nayanthara celebrates the Malayalam New Year Vishu and the Tamil New Year Puthandu with husband Vignesh Shivan and their sons Ulagam and Uyir.
Bipasha Basu celebrates the Bengali New Year with daughter Devi and wishes, 'Shubho poila boishakh Shubho nobo borsho'.
Mouni Roy celebrates the Bengali New Year as well as Vishu with husband Suraj Nambiar.
Adah Sharma, whose maternal grandparents, the Kochas, have Malayali origins, celebrates Vishu with a Kathakali dancer.
Aahana Kumra visits a gurdwara for Baisakhi.
'Shine on .. Happy Vishu to all of you #vishuashamsakal,' says Mamta Mohandas.
'Mere desh ki dharti sona ugle, ugle heere moti, mere desh ki dharti....love my India. Baisakhi ki bahut bahut shubhkamnaye!', says Bhagyashree.
Manju Warrier posts, 'Happy Vishu! Mirror what you admire. Reflect what you desire. Attract what you expect. Become what you respect.'
Mohanlal shows us his perfect Vishu Kani. Traditionally, it consists of coconut, betel nuts, yellow flowers, coins, currency notes, a white dhoti, rice, lemon, cucumber, a jackfruit, a mirror, kajal and a sacred book.
Kushboo and her husband Sundar celebrate Vishu and Puthandu.
Rannvijay Singha celebrates Baisakhi with wife Priyanka, daughter Kainaat and son Jahaanvir.
Tovino Thomas gives us a peek into his Vishu celebrations in Sri Lanka.
Randeep Hooda and wife Lin Laishram celebrate the Manipuri New Year, 'Happy #Cheiraoba Missing Manipur. Praying for peace and harmony and back to normalcy for Manipur.'
Jasmin Bhasin celebrates Baisakhi in a sarson ka khet.