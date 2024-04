Actress Kangana Ranaut, who the Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded as its candidate for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, met His Holiness, The Dalai Lama in Dharamsala on Monday, April 15, 2024.

IMAGE: Kangana receives a white scarf or khata as blessings from His Holiness. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Kangana poses with His Holiness.

