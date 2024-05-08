News
A Peek Into Sonam's Life

A Peek Into Sonam's Life

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 08, 2024 13:30 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor gives everyone a peek into her life on her sixth wedding anniversary.

Sharing pictures with husband Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu, she writes, 'To the love of my life. My everything, Happy Anniversary. Your unconditional love and support is my anchor and safe place.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

'Getting married to you was the best decision of my life. We live in heaven. I love you more than I can express.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Anand replies, 'Sona! This photo selection is not my most favourable! ... love you.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Anand pens his thoughts on his anniversary, dedicating the post to his wife, 'You are the reason we feel and understand of our place in the universe. You teach us our sense of self and understanding of community. Im so grateful to be married to you for 6 years and for you to be my girlfriend for 8! And Im excited to be on this journey with you for all our lifetimes. Thank you for teaching us by your own example our lightness of being. Love you love you. #EverydayPhenomenal'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

The fashionistas.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam and Anand got married in 2018.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

The couple welcomed their son, Vayu, in 2022.

REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
